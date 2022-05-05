Artists who craft everything from paintings and jewelry to leather work and stone work will be featured in this month’s First Friday ArtWalk.
No fewer than eight different musical performers will also be featured in this month’s showcase of the local arts and music that kicks off in downtown Elizabeth City today at 4 p.m.
Debbie Malenfant, executive director of Elizabeth City Downtown, Inc., said this month’s ArtWalk also features two new pieces of public art: a metalworks sailboat by Mike Boyce of Mike’s Art Werks installed on the Harbor Centre building at 606 E. Main Street, and a Zen stonework project by Eddy Hughes recently completed on the easternmost end of Colonial Avenue near the waterfront.
Malenfant also noted that May’s ArtWalk also coincides with the Elizabeth City Area Chamber of Commerce’s Sneak Peek event for Saturday’s Home & Garden Show at Museum of the Albemarle. Tickets for today’s sneak peek at the museum are $25 and include admission, light appetizers, and two drink tickets. Attendees also get free admission to the Home & Garden Expo on Saturday from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.
Elsewhere, Elizabeth City MedSpa will be holding its grand opening at 203 W. Main Street. Vocalists Alana Jones and Braelyne Brewer will be featured. Jewelery by Blakelynn & Co. will also be featured.
At Harbor Centre, at 606 E. Main, Harbor Pharmacy will host artist Allison Cianciulli; Sultry Scent Co. will host Taryn of Taryn Marie Design Co. and her handcrafted jewelry & accessories; and Latitude 36 will host Sheri’s Party Palace. Outside on the street nearby, the Pasquotank County Library Bookmobile will host a free book giveaway and storytime event.
Also on Main, Arts of the Albemarle will host artist Mike Moberley; Small Town Trendz will host decorative painter Pat King of Pat’s Petals; Virginia Dare Arcade and EC Pizza Co. will host ceramics and soap maker Lindsay Doughty; and Water’s Edge Boutique at 507 W. Main will host Bone to Pick Barkery, Wraps by Mary, Carolina Cutting and Face Painting by Ms. Shelia.
Abi Senn of HoneyBee Artisan Goods will be the featured artist at InStitches Embroidery & Gifts at 513 E. Main. InStitches also will host a rock painting event in which completed rocks will be used in the upcoming Climb out of the Darkness mental health awareness event.
At The Kraken Coffee House at 615 E. Main, J. Heard and the Henchmen will perform live music. The Bill Rhea Jazz Trio will be performing at 2 Souls Wine Bar at 513 E. Main from 6:30 p.m. to 9:30 p.m. And Nashville singer Auston Henderson will be performing at Jade Whale Co. at 605 E. Main.
At Port Discover at 611 E. Main, Andrew Nelson will offer an origami lesson during the First Friday STEAM program from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. There is a $10 charge for the first child in a family, and $5 for each additional child.
A number of businesses on Water Street are also participating in this month’s ArtWalk. At 201 N. Water, artists Bella Hickman and Cassie will be featured at Dice Gibbons. The Martin County Ramblers will be performing at Seven Sounds Brewing Company at 112 N. Water starting at 7 p.m.
The Market will also host live music at 102 N. Water. Brad Privott will be performing from 4:30 p.m. to 6:30 p.m.
At Page After Page bookstore, at 111 S. Water, Lawrence Wise will be showcasing his scrimshaw jewelry, while Cozy Carolina Boutique, at 105A S. Water, will host The Rustic Seaside.
On Poindexter Street, Big Boss Burritos will host pop artist and cartoonist LeShawn Williams and Liza Franco of Outlaw Leather. The musical duo Sad Church will perform at The SweetEasy at 112 S. Poindexter.
At Kin’Folk Mobile Axe Throwing, at 206 N. Poindexter, Kim Robinson of Collins Clay Company will showcase her handmade clay earrings and keychains and Haley Bradley of Ava Jade Jewelry will offer her handmade black eye jewelry and crystal jewelry. Erik Dunlow will perform live music from 8 p.m. to 11 p.m.
Artist Courtney Birdsall of Punk Rocks & Gems will showcase her handcrafted gemstone jewelry, accessories and art at Bijoux Vibes at 104 S. Poindexter.
Elsewhere, Jennifer Rich will display her artwork at Pine & Porch at 105 E. Colonial Avenue. Also on Colonial, Ernest Banks will display the artworks of William C. Hoffman at Crank’s Shoe Repair, and Ghost Harbor Brewing Company will host live music by Aaron Firestone from 8 p.m. to 11 p.m.
On Fearing Street, Eclectic Jewelry & Design will host artist Frankie Gray and Lazzy Frog will host Shae Scott.
Madhouse Dance Fit at 212 N. Martin Luther King Jr. Drive will host artist Mike Slygth, Joanii Fluette of Weeksville Mermaid, and Kidpreneurs Cheshire Cauteat.