A Mother’s Day pottery sale, a book-signing by a first-time author, live music and three new businesses marking grand openings are among the attractions at this month’s First Friday ArtWalk.
Twenty-one venues will be participating in the monthly arts showcase in Elizabeth City’s downtown today from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m.
At Muddy Waters Coffeehouse at 100 W. Main Street, owner Audra Marx will be selling her own pottery creations at her Mother’s Day pottery sale. Muddy Waters recently celebrated its 21st “downtowniversary” in the city’s downtown, Elizabeth City Downtown Inc. Executive Director Debbie Malenfant said.
Two new businesses, Sanctuary Design Company and Glimmer Beauty Lounge, will be celebrating their grand openings at 601 East Main Street. The businesses will host Michelle Griffith who will be displaying her flower crowns and hair accessories as well as the works of Jems by Jorraine.
Another new business celebrating its grand opening is Water’s Edge Boutique at 507 E. Main Street. While Water’s Edge won’t be hosting an artist during ArtWalk, the store sells products by a number of artisans, Malenfant said.
Port Discover at 611 East Main Street will host hands-on science activities for kids. The center can only accommodate a limited number of children at one time, Malenfant said. Post Tots Boutique will also host craft activity for kids at 201 N. Water Street during ArtWalk.
At Arts of the Albemarle, at 516 E. Main, the regional arts center will host the opening of its “Artists in Bloom” exhibit. This month’s featured artists are Jessica Rich, who paints coastal landscape and wildlife paintings; photographers Tom Brennan and Lloyd Griffin III; and jewelry artists Bettie Lowe and Dorothy Ansell.
Elizabeth City Candle Co. will feature its “candles with a story” at 2 Souls Wine Bar at 512 E. Main. Also on Main, Lindsay Doughty will be selling her handmade ceramics, soaps and bath bombs in the Virginia Dare Arcade just outside of Elizabeth City Pizza Co.
On Poindexter Street, Jennings & Jones Bargain Outlet will host Heidi Rivera of Heidi’s Creation Studio. Rivera makes handmade jewelry, masks, and baby swaddling items.
City Councilman Johnnie Walton, a former professional football player, will be selling and signing copies of his new book, “The Autobiography of Johnnie Walton: Under-Rated EagLegend,” at The SweetEasy at 112 N. Poindexter. Next door at Big Boss Burritos, at 110 N. Poindexter, artist Joanii Fluette of Weeksville Mermaid Collection will be displaying and selling her ink art, acrylic pours and jewelry items.
Artist Trevor Henderson will be showing his artwork outside the fenced area at Coasters Downtown Draught House at 216 N. Poindexter Street. Coasters is celebrating its 15th-year “downtowniversary,” Malenfant said.
Louann Sciortina of Scior Designs will be featured at Skin Goals Local at 106 N. Poindexter. Sciortina crafts personalized tumblers, shirts, stickers and pop sockets.
Artist Jessica Williams of Culpepper Lane will show her works at Bijoux Vibes at 104 S. Poindexter.
Just across Bijoux’s back parking lot, Lazzy Frog at 603 E. Fearing Street will be showcasing the works of BSC Jewelry.
On Colonial Avenue, William Hoffman will be showcasing both his handmade lamp creations and other artworks at Cranks Shoe Repair.
On Water Street, Page After Page Bookstore will host Alexandria Barnes of Resinscape Designs, who will be showcasing her resin art. Cozy Carolina Boutique, at 105A S. Water, will be showcasing Lindsey Lewis’ wood burn art.
There will be three places to catch live music during ArtWalk. Music teacher Moriah Cruz will be performing live at Zaribel’s at 113 N. Water, while Adam Nixon will be performing at Hoppin’ Johnz New South Cuisine at 606 E. Colonial from 6 p.m. to 9 p.m.
In addition, Nadia Koz and Troy Breslow will perform at the new Ghost Harbor Tap Room at 602 E. Colonial Avenue from 7 p.m. 10 p.m.
Malenfant reminded ArtWalk participants to continue to follow COVID-19 protocols by wearing a mask, making sure they are social distanced and washing their hands when possible.