Live music lovers will have no fewer than nine downtown venues to choose from at February's First Friday ArtWalk on Friday.
Twenty-seven venues will be participating in Elizabeth City's monthly downtown arts showcase, and a full third plan to host bands or other musical performers either during ArtWalk or immediately afterward.
Other attractions at this month's ArtWalk, according to Elizabeth City Downtown Inc. Executive Director Debbie Malenfant, include a "door opening" at Waterworks and Sanctuary Design Co.'s "Eclectic Pearl" short-term residential space in the WaterWorks building at 400 S. Water Street from 4 p.m. to 6 p.m.
Also, Arts of the Albemarle, at 516 E. Main Street, will host Larry Pressnell's Interactive Antique Typewriter pop-up show. According to Malenfant, ArtWalkers can type a Valentine's message on an antique typewriter during the event.
AoA will also host artworks by its featured artist this month, Nadia Meadows, as well as live music by the band Manteo Murphy in the Maguire Theater starting at 7:30 p.m.
Other musical acts scheduled to perform during ArtWalk Friday will include Joshua Lancaster at Shut Up & Listen Records at 610 East Fearing Street from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m.; Post American Gothic at Elizabeth City Pizza Company at 507 E. Main; and Viking Sound Studios teachers at Viking Sound's space at 202 N. Poindexter Street.
Local musicians will also be performing at Evelyn Minton's Flood the Streets performance party from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m. at the Virginia Dare Arcade, Ives Alley and Harbor Centre.
After ArtWalk, Tim Roy and Woody Wood will be performing at 2 Souls Wine Bar from 6:30 p.m. to 9:30 p.m., and Cole & MaryAnn of The Delta Blues will be performing at Ghost Harbor Brewing Co. from 8 p.m. to 11 p.m.
Friday's ArtWalk will also feature a full slate of artists, artisans and product vendors.
Besides hosting live music, Shut Up & Listen Records will host Ariana Martin of Mystic A Crystals, who'll be outside the shop from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m. Electric Garden, at 608 E. Fearing, will host ProcessBringsProgress clothing brand artists Quante Bishop and Joshua Hunter.
On Poindexter Street, Bijoux Vibes will host Cheryl Straight of Silly Little Goose Designs; Big Boss Burritos will host Frarbears Kinda Famous Hot Sauce, Liza Franco and LeShawn Williams; The Sweet Easy will host Collins Clay Co.; and Kin’Folk Mobile Axe Throwing will host Diane Murray of Cakery by Diane.
A majority of Friday's ArtWalk venues will be on Main Street. Water’s Edge Boutique will host Abi Carroll of Honeybee Artisan, Noah Carroll of Atypical Artist and members of Emmanuel Baptist Church. Small Town Trendz will host Face Painting by Ms. Shelia, SEAPUPCO, and The Bomb Hot Cocoa & Treats.
Harbor Pharmacy will host watercolor artist Zach Boslau at 606 E. Main; Sunny Cove Boutique will host Crafts n' Creations by Annette at 613 E. Main; InStitches will host Fred and Lou Macarons & More and Mile High Oddities at 607 E. Main; and Sanctuary Design Co./Glimmer Beauty Lounge will host Missy Sawyer and Shiloh Soap Company at 601 E. Main.
Port Discover will also be open on Main Street for the kids science center's members and free prom dresses will be available at the Virginia Dare Arcade.
On Colonial Avenue, Ghost Harbor Brewing Company will host LaurieB Artworks; Crank's Shoe Repair will display the artworks of William C. Hoffman; and Pine & Porch will host Muddy River Makers, makers of handmade gifts, tie dye, jewelry and décor.
On Water Street, Colour Me Cassie and Simple Simple will be at Dice Goblins, and Thérèse S. Wilhelmi of WilhelmiStudio will be at Seven Sounds Brewing Company.
Besides the "door opening" at the WaterWorks building, Divine Illumination will offer 10-minute Reike sessions for a fee from 6:30 p.m. to 7 p.m.
Not interested in walking to every venue? ECDI will be transporting ArtWalkers around downtown between 4 p.m. and 7:30 p.m. on its new Harbor Hopper.
For more information about Friday's ArtWalk, visit the Elizabeth City Downtown, Inc. Facebook page, call 252-338-4104 or email elizabethcitydowntown@embarqmail.com.