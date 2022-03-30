A downtown Easter egg hunt. A big band jazz ensemble performance. A bookmobile book giveaway-storytime, and an art show in support of Ukraine.
Those are just some of the events planned for April's First Friday ArtWalk that gets underway in Elizabeth City's downtown Friday at 4 p.m.
Nearly 40 venues will be participating in the monthly showcase of the arts and artists, making Friday, in the words of Elizabeth City Downtown Inc. Executive Director Debbie Malenfant, "a hopping busy night."
The 2nd annual Downtown Easter Egg Hunt hosted by Water Street Real Estate Group will take place from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m. at Mariners’ Wharf Park and several downtown businesses.
Participating businesses include The Market at 102 N. Water Street, Bella Vista Salon, 400 S. Water Street (inside the Waterworks building), Muddy Waters Coffee House at 100 W. Main Street and the Blue Ruby-Grice Fearing B&B at 200 S. Road Street.
Starting at 5 p.m., the jazz ensembles from area high schools will celebrate Music in our Schools Month by performing a 30-minute program of big band jazz at Mariners' Wharf Park. The combined jazz ensemble from Pasquotank County and Northeastern high schools will kick things off at 5 p.m. They'll be followed by the jazz ensembles from Camden High School from 5:45 p.m. to 6:15 p.m. and Currituck County High School from 6:30 p.m. to 7 p.m.
The Pasquotank County Library Bookmobile will be participating in ArtWalk this month. The bookmobile will be set up near Rochelle Cleaners at 100 S. Water Street. It will host a free book giveaway and a storytime.
Christ Episcopal Church at 200 S. McMorrine Street also will be participating, hosting an Art Show in Support of Ukraine featuring original artwork by local artist Carolyn Peel. The church will also host storytellers who'll talk about previous wars, a display of art pieces, baked goods, a tolling of bells and a pet-a-pup event. The church also will host its bingo night. Doors open at 5:30 p.m.
Two new businesses will also hold grand openings during ArtWalk. Skin Goals Local will celebrate its opening at 115 N. Water Street by hosting artists Nails by Morgan Willis and her custom hats and Art by Earthbound NC. The Kraken Coffee House will mark its opening at 615 E. Main by hosting the band J. Heard and the Henchmen.
Three businesses — Lazzy Frog, Cozy Carolina Boutique, and Bijoux Vibes — will host a Leap Into Spring Boutique Crawl, which actually gets underway at 10 a.m. on Friday and continues through 8 p.m.
All three will also participate in ArtWalk. Lazzy Frog will host She Shed and Bees Southern Creations at 603 E. Fearing Street. Cozy Carolina Boutique will host LD Resinista and its custom resin items at 105A S. Water Street. And Bijoux Vibes will host handcrafted earring maker Ashley Welter of Blakelynne & Co. at 104 S. Poindexter Street.
With Easter on the horizon, Friday's ArtWalk will also feature a number of Easter-themed events, including:
• Studio 511 Art & Soul at 116 N. Poindexter Street will celebrate its 8th anniversary downtown by hosting a Bunny Paint-a-Thon (cost is $5) and a classroom sample sale from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m.
• The SweetEasy at 112 S. Poindexter, will host Lilyonna Fruck who'll be displaying her crochet Easter basket goodies.
• Small Town Trendz at 510 E. Main will offer free selfies with the Easter Bunny as well as an in-store egg hunt. Small Town will also host Casey of Wired, Blessed & Beautiful and her twisted wire jewelry.
• Eclectic Jewelry & Design at 513 E. Fearing will host Easter basket maker Nadalie White. Also on hand will be Mike Slygh, a fine art photographer; Kylah White, who will display her drawings; suncatcher maker Joanni Fluette of Weeksville Mermaid; Cheshire Caute and "kidpreneur-made" jewelry by Xavier and Xiomara Santiago.
Zaribel's will host Kids Night Out at 113 N. Water Street from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m. Cost is $45 for kids ages 2 and up and includes pizza and drink.
Port Discover at 611 E. Main will host its First Friday STEAM program from 5-7 p.m. The Elizabeth City Pizza Company will supply cheese pizza. Also on hand will be the Happy Daisy Garden Center. Cost for members is $10 for the first child, $5 for each additional child.
Other ArtWalk venues on Friday include:
• Harbor Pharmacy at 606 E. Main, which will be featuring John Peel Pottery.
• Sunny Cove Boutique at 613 E. Main, which will be hosting Tidal Treasures for a CURE.
• Seven Sounds Brewing Company at 112 N. Water, which will be hosting Oya Creative Arts and artist W. Andre Dail.
• Dice Goblins at 201 N. Water, which will be hosting Bella Hickman and Jirachi's Wish Art. It also will host a Magic Pauper game starting at 7 p.m.
• Page After Page Bookstore at 111 S. Water, which will be hosting Joe Wise and his scrimshaw jewelry.
• Virginia Dare Arcade & EC Pizza Co. at 507 E. Main, which will be hosting Lindsay Doughty and her handmade ceramics and soaps.
• Water’s Edge Boutique at 507 E. Main, which will be hosting Bone to Pick Barkery and Stacey Workman Photography.
• InStitches Embroidery & Gifts at 513 E. Main, which will host Basnight’s Custom Lures, Abi Senn of HoneyBee Artisan Goods, and Noah Carroll Art. Scott Duncan will also be performing on his violin.
• 2 Souls Wine Bar at 513 E. Main, which will host a live painting demonstration by Jimmy Bones and live music by Chuck Hodges from 6:30 p.m. to 9:30 p.m.
• Jade Whale Co. at 605 E. Main, which will be hosting GemsGlasswerx Glass Blowing.
• Arts of the Albemarle at 516 E. Main, whose featured visual artist for April is Dale Corbin.
• Big Boss Burritos at 110 N. Poindexter, who will host pop artist/cartoonist LeShawn Williams.
• Crank’s Shoe Repair at 509 E. Colonial Avenue, where owner Ernest Banks will feature the artwork of William C. Hoffman.
• Pine & Porch, 105 E. Colonial, which will be featuring Laura Lee.
• Ghost Harbor Brewing Company at 602 E. Colonial, whee Lucas Allen Ireland will be performing live music from 8 p.m. to 11 p.m.