Expect to see a lot of sidewalk activities at today’s First Friday ArtWalk as the second downtown Elizabeth City arts showcase since the start of the COVID-19 pandemic gets underway at 4 p.m.
Besides facemasks and social distancing expect to see “Roaming Gatsbys” in the downtown this evening. Representatives of The Mills Downtown Bistro will be dressed up in 1920s garb, passing along the “secret” password for discounts at the downtown restaurant which is celebrating its second anniversary with a special event Saturday night.
During today’s ArtWalk, Liza Franco will be displaying her handmade leather works outside The Bistro at 200 North Poindexter Street.
Other Poindexter Street businesses participating in ArtWalk include Bijoux Vibes, which will be hosting Freshies by Faith, makers of handmade car air fresheners, upstairs at 104 S. Poindexter; The SweetEasy, which will be hosting artist Sicily Hegge, displaying her hand-painted art inspired by nature, at 112 S. Poindexter; and Coasters Downtown Draught House, which will be hosting Michael Cape of K&MC of EC Photographic Art, in Pailin’s Alley.
The Carolina Theater, at 115 N. Poindexter, will host Grey Side, who will be performing live acoustic music under the marque from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m.
On Main Street, ArtWalkers can visit Small Town Trendz at 507 E. Main, where Amanda Panda will be showcasing her seashell art. At 510 E. Main, United Country Real Estate will be celebrating its “downtowniversary,” meaning its anniversary being downtown. At 512 E. Main, the 2 Souls Wine Bar will be hosting a sidewalk “soon to open” welcome event. It will be offering apparel, hats and stickers.
At Arts of the Albemarle, at 516 E. Main, artist Jack Pardue will be showcasing his pastel and oil landscaping paintings, and artist, illustrator and graphic designer Robert Kelly-Goss will be showing off his work.
Lindsay Doughty of Body Kinect Wellness will be showcasing her handmade ceramics, soaps and bath bombs at 601 E. Main. She also will be hosting Emily Elliott, who makes candles and homemade goodies.
Albemarle Hopeline, the local domestic violence shelter, will host a showing of artworks created by domestic abuse survivors and advocates at the corner of Main and Poindexter streets.
On Water Street, Page After Page Bookstore will host Jim Hassell and his photography at 111 S. Water; Cozy Carolina Boutique will debut Jade Whale’s winter line of fashion art at 105A S. Water; and Brackwater Brush Studio will feature the window displays by multiple artists at 115 N. Water.
At 603 E. Fearing Street, Lazzy Frog will host Shae Scott of SAS Designs, who specializes in custom home signs and gifts.
Ghost Harbor Brewer will host artist Sam Clayton of Uniquely Paints in Pailin’s Alley at 606B E. Colonial Avenue.
Debbie Malenfant, executive director of Elizabeth City Downtown, Inc., urged both ArtWalk attendees and participating businesses to follow COVID precautions during the event, which ends at 7 p.m.
“We strongly encourage participants to abide by recommended social distancing, masking, and cleaning guidelines in order for us to continue future ArtWalk events,” she said. “We encourage businesses to be diligent in abiding by the same, as well as capacity restrictions for their respective locations. We ask everyone to be respectful of others.”