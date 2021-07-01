Downtown Elizabeth City will help kick off the city’s Independence Day Celebration on Friday with First Friday ArtWalk, the monthly showcase of local artists and artisans.
According to Elizabeth City Downtown Inc. Executive Director Debbie Malenfant, 22 businesses and venues are scheduled to take part in the event which gets underway at 4 p.m. and concludes at 7 p.m.
In addition to one business participating for the first time, Friday’s ArtWalk will feature a business that’s returning to downtown, live music, kids activities, live art demonstrations, and an open casting call for a video, Malenfant said.
Pine & Porch, which recently opened at 105 E. Colonial Avenue, will host Emily Martin, who crafts hand-made earrings. Pine & Porch’s end of Colonial Avenue has been closed recently to accommodate the city’s Black Lives Matter mural but the shop can be reached from either Main, Road or Elliott streets, Malenfant said.
Other businesses on Colonial Avenue participating in ArtWalk include Crank’s Shoe Repair at 509 E. Colonial. Ernest Banks will be selling his handmade lamps as well as T-shirts and showcasing art works by William Hoffman.
Downtown Diva, located inside Albemarle Floral at 505 E. Church Street, will be participating in its first ArtWalk, showcasing a variety of gifts and light-up items.
On Poindexter Street, Studio 511 will host a free family “Create and Take” art event as well as a “Sample Sale,” Malenfant said. Also on Poindexter, The SweetEasy Bakery at 112 N. Poindexter will be hosting artist Morgan Meador. Next door at Big Boss Burrito, Joanii Fluette of Weeksville Mermaid Collective will be giving live demonstrations of her ink art, acrylic pours and jewelry-making. Missy Sawyer of Shiloh Soap Company will showcase her homemade soaps at Bijoux Vibes at 104 S. Poindexter.
On Main Street, artists Dru Thompson and Robert Smithson will be the featured artists at Arts of the Albemarle’s The Center. Also on Main, jewelry artist Jenny Selph of Isla James Designs will be at Water’s Edge Boutique inside the Virginia Dare Arcade. Lindsay Doughty will also be selling her handmade ceramics, soaps and bath bombs just outside Elizabeth City Pizza Company, which is also at the arcade.
Sanctuary Design Company will host author Michele Light at 601 E. Main Street, while Glimmer Beauty Lounge will feature Hair Artistry with Caitie. Port Discover, which offers hands-on activities for kids, will be open at 611 E. Main Street.
Content Commanders, which recently opened at 104 S. McMorrine Street, will host open auditions for a promotional video shoot.
Mark Hughes of Mark’s Tiny Woodshop will be displaying and selling his wooden turned vases, bowls, and platters at Eclectic Jewelry & Design at 513 E. Fearing Street.
Even though Water Street will be busy with the city’s Independence Day celebration, a number of businesses on the street will be open for ArtWalk, Malenfant said. Page After Page bookstore will be hosting two artists: Noah Carroll and wood artist Julie Blackwell of Blackwell Boxes. Cozy Carolina Boutique at 105A S. Water will feature a line of handmade clay earrings by Dainty Clay Creations of Raleigh.
At 201 N. Water, Posh Tots Boutique will host Mountains to the Sea Resin Designs, which will be showcasing handmade hair clips and earrings. Small Town Trendz is returning to the downtown and will host a lemon crush bead bar for kids in the Waterworks building at 400 S Water, Suite 103.
ArtWalk will also feature three live music performances. Ysabelle McNeely will perform on Main Street; Adam Nixon will be performing at Hoppin’ Johnz New South Cuisine at 606 E. Colonial Avenue from 6 p.m. to 9 p.m.; and PBNJ will be performing in Pailin’s Alley at Ghost Harbor Brewing Company at 602 E Colonial Avenue from 8 p.m. to 11 p.m.