free cold water

A handwritten sign on a cooler in the front yard of a home on Roanoke Avenue, Elizabeth City, advertises free cold water, Monday. Temperatures Monday afternoon were in the 90s with a heat index of 100 degrees. Thursday’s high is projected to be 96.

 Chris Day/The Daily Advance

The soaring temperatures that have roasted the Albemarle in recent days can put the health of vulnerable people at risk and also cause energy bills to spike.

Temperatures Monday afternoon were in the 90s with a heat index of 100 degrees, and Thursday’s high is projected to be 96.