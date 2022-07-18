CAMDEN — As Camden officials continue to study two potential sites for the county’s new high school, school board members were reminded last week that construction costs continue to rise.
Bill Cram, project executive with MB Kahn Construction, the company in charge of building the school, told board members Thursday that the cost of building materials has increased 24.4% during the past year. He also cited data showing the cost of steel mill products more than doubled last year.
Cram said the rate at which costs increase could slow down but is unlikely to be reversed.
“Deflation is not likely,” according to Cram’s presentation. “Only twice in 50 years have we experienced construction cost deflation — the recession years of 2009 and 2010. That was at a time when business volume dropped 33 percent and jobs fell 30 percent.”
Cram summarized the situation this way: “The construction industry is in the midst of a period of exceptionally steep and fast-rising costs for a variety of materials, compounded by major supply-chain disruptions and a shortage of available workers.”
Construction of the new high school continues to be in a holding pattern while officials decide where to build it.
Architect Ashley Dennis of Moseley Architects reviewed the design process for the new high school at last week’s meeting. She reminded board members the next step is to determine where the school will be located.
Camden commissioners and school board members met together in closed session in early June to weigh the pros and cons of two potential sites for the school, N.C. Highway 343 North and U.S. Highway 158. Afterward, they announced they would continue to take a close look at both sites.
The county already owns a site on N.C. 343 North that has been the planned site for the new school for several years. In recent months the county has also explored purchasing an alternative site on U.S. 158 because of concerns about soil conditions at the first site.
Officials are performing a cost-benefit analysis for each site before deciding where the school will be built.
Engineering studies at the N.C. 343 site determined the cost to get the lot ready to build could be $4 million or more. In addition, officials have expressed concerns that the NC 343 site would create traffic issues for both the public and the school.
The new site now being considered for the school is on the south side of U.S. 158, across the highway from the county’s former library and existing county administrative offices. The site is about half a mile east of the intersection of U.S. 158 and N.C. Highway 34.
The proposed new tract is 194 acres, owned by Williams Farms of North Carolina Inc. Between 60 and 70 acres would be set aside for the new school.
A proposed agreement has the county buying the 70-acre parcel at $25,000 an acre, with an option to buy the remainder of the property. That would put the cost of the 70-acre tract at $1.75 million.
The county has contracted with Timmons Group to conduct an environmental analysis and soil borings on the U.S. 158 site to ensure the land is satisfactory for the new high school.
Camden was awarded a $27.7 million state needs-based facilities grant this spring to use for the new high school. The grant is in addition to a $12.28 million grant the district previously was awarded for the new school.
County voters approved a $33 million bond referendum for the new high school project in November 2020.