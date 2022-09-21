...GALE WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 10 PM THURSDAY TO 7 AM EDT
FRIDAY...
* WHAT...North winds 20 to 25 kt with gusts up to 35 kt and
rough waters expected.
* WHERE...Albemarle, Croatan, and Roanoke Sounds and the
Alligator River.
* WHEN...From 10 PM Thursday to 7 AM EDT Friday.
* IMPACTS...Strong winds will cause hazardous seas which could
capsize or damage vessels and reduce visibility.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Mariners should alter plans to avoid these hazardous conditions.
Remain in port, seek safe harbor, alter course, and/or secure the
vessel for severe conditions.
College of The Albemarle President Jack Bagwell addresses almost 200 staff and faculty attending the college’s convocation in the campus Performing Arts Center, Wednesday, Aug. 10.
College of The Albemarle is increasingly turning its attention toward attracting more adult students.
Because of a high number of part-time students, including significant enrollment of “dual-enrolled” high school students through area early college high schools and the Career and College Promise program, the college’s full-time equivalency, or FTE, enrollment figure has declined.
FTE is the way schools and colleges count enrollment when other than full-time students attend. Two half-time students (or four one-quarter-time students), for example, are counted as the “equivalent” of one full-time student. In some instances the FTE can drop even as total student enrollment rises.
COA President Jack Bagwell addressed the FTE issue Tuesday with the Finance Committee of the COA Board of Trustees.
“We’re still trending down, as are the majority of community colleges in the state,” Bagwell told the committee. “We are declining in FTE is the bottom line. We are not alone. That does not make us any happier.”
COA Finance Director Susan Gentry mentioned the college’s declining FTE during discussion of COA’s budget for 2022-23.
Trustee Andrea Williams had asked about an apparent decline in the number of Pell Grant-eligible students.
Bagwell said it is adult students who are eligible for the Pell Grant,
“Our decline is in adults,” Bagwell said. “Most of our efforts are about trying to get adults back in the door.”
Bagwell said the college is glad to have dual-enrolled students, but also wants more adult students to enroll.
Bagwell said some community colleges have decided to intentionally grow dual enrollment. But he disagrees with the approach.
“We have not actually tried to grow dual enrollment,” Bagwell said. “That has not been a growth strategy.”
But dual enrollment has grown nonetheless.
Bagwell said COA”s focus has been on recruiting adult students.
The question was raised whether competition with the university system is a problem — especially with a tuition discount in place at Elizabeth City State University under the NC Promise Program.
While Bagwell acknowledged that is a challenge, he downplayed its relative impact on enrollment at COA.
“There’s more than enough fish in the sea if we can just figure out how to get them here,” Bagwell said. “There’s no magic answer.”
He noted that other community colleges are facing similar challenges enrolling adult students.
“We’re all struggling,” Bagwell said.
Kris Burris, COA’s vice president of student success and enrollment management, told the committee that a new career coach position is fully funded through a five-year grant. The career coach will work with students at Northeastern High School and Pasquotank County High School to help them navigate paths to college, military or the workforce, she said.
Burris said the college is also applying for grant funding for a second career coach position for Pasquotank County and also for a position to work at John A. Holmes High School in Edenton.
Bagwell said if the career coaches help fund themselves, the college will be able to keep those positions and pay for them out of regular college funds.
“It’s got to translate into adults getting here,” Bagwell said.
Burris said the college is also looking at contracting with a firm called Inside Track to work with adult students who were previously enrolled at COA but did not finish their degree or certificate program.