COA convocation 2022

College of The Albemarle President Jack Bagwell addresses almost 200 staff and faculty attending the college’s convocation in the campus Performing Arts Center, Wednesday, Aug. 10.

 Chris Day/The Daily Advance

College of The Albemarle is increasingly turning its attention toward attracting more adult students.

Because of a high number of part-time students, including significant enrollment of “dual-enrolled” high school students through area early college high schools and the Career and College Promise program, the college’s full-time equivalency, or FTE, enrollment figure has declined.