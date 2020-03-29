GREENVILLE — The coming weeks are expected to reveal the true capabilities of internet service in eastern North Carolina.
Efforts to slow the spread COVID-19 are forcing more adults, college students and children to work and to learn from home.
While it’s understood that rural areas of the state do not have the same level of connectivity as larger metropolitan areas, advocates of statewide expansion of broadband service believe the unprecedented demand on home internet will reveal greater weakness in the system.
“Certainly the current situation will highlight our capability. We don’t have one network so it’s hard to determine because you can’t see the traffic across one screen,” said Jeffrey R. Sural, director of the North Carolina Broadband Infrastructure Office within the N.C. Department of Infrastructure Technology.
“Once traffic levels increase, then the capacity will depend on individual provider networks,” Sural said. “We will certainly be looking at it, and it will be helpful to know what comes of it and the experience of folks who are trying to work from home or go to school from home.”
Since 2016, when the General Assembly issued a directive to create a plan for expanding broadband service, officials have been working on a way to identify which communities and neighborhoods have internet access and how they are or aren’t using it.
To understand access issues, it is essential to understand the technology that delivers the internet to your home.
Broadband is the service that technology advocates want expanded across North Carolina. The Federal Communications Commission defines broadband as a service at least 25 megabits per second downstream and 3 Mbps upstream. Downstream is the speed of data sent from a provider to customer and upstream is the data sent from the customer to provider.
Last year Sural’s office contracted with Purdue University broadband researcher Roberto Gallardo to create the North Carolina Broadband Indices to develop a more accurate picture of broadband access and who has it.
Sural said understanding usage rates is important because it appears cost of service and a lack of understanding also is keeping people off the internet.
“Overall availability is pretty good in the state; however, there are some caveats,” Sural said.
He and other advocates of bridging the digital divide believe the data that internet providers supply the FCC is overstated.
The FCC asks providers a simple yes or no question: Do they provide service in a census tract? The question pertains to subdivisions of the census blocks used by the U.S. Census Bureau.
The FCC doesn’t ask about how many households the provider serves or if the households are using its service.
“It doesn’t give us a perfect picture, but it gives us a good idea of where we are having problems with internet access, the connection to your home, the signal to your home and then separately adoption; are people using it, subscribing to it and if not, why,” Sural said.
He said the “adoption problem” is larger than most people expect, and cost is the major barrier for many households.
The study also looked at the availability of fiber networks. Fiber is a future-proof technology that allows data speeds to be turned up higher and with fewer limitations on users, said Amy Huffman, digital inclusion and policy manager with the broadband infrastructure office.
The broadband study shows that 6.7 percent of Pitt County’s entire population has access to fiber.
In nearby Wilson County, 68 percent of the population has access to fiber and in Beaufort County, nearly 23 percent of the population has access to fiber, according to the North Carolina Broadband Indices.
A map illustrating broadband availability and adoption shows that where western Pitt County borders Edgecombe County only 37 percent of the population has access to broadband and 57 percent of the population has access only to DSL, which is access through telephone lines.
None of the population has access to fiber.
When Pitt’s Board of Education met March 18 to review the administration’s plan to continue classes if the current shutdown was extended past March 30, Assistant Superintendent of Education Programs and Service Steve Lassiter said teachers would use video instruction and video conferencing.
The school system also was preparing its 14,000 Chromebooks for distribution to students without computers or other devices in the home, he said.
Instructors are also being encouraged to use systems such as Google Hangouts and Google Docs to work collaboratively on classroom assignments and preparing individualized study plans for exceptional students.
“If the class is a video link, that takes a lot more bandwidth than listening to a phone call,” said Catharine Rice, project director for the Coalition for Local Internet Choice and co-founder of NC Broadband Matters, two organizations that advocate for expanding access to broadband across the state.
“If you are at home, and three other people are on your home’s internet, with one streaming and the other playing video games, that all pulls on the capacity,” Rice said.
If the computer is linked to DSL, students won’t have the available data to watch their class.
“If the student lives in an area where there is a traditional cable operator, and not everyone in the community is home at the same time, they likely will be fine,” Rice said. “If everyone in the community is forced to be home, things are going to slow down, and so the student might have to ask the rest of the family to stay off the connection at certain times of the day.”
The situation is further complicated because in rural eastern North Carolina much of its DSL service is carried along equipment that is old and poorly maintained, Rice said.
Sural said last year’s broadband availability study was the first step in determining which areas of North Carolina need more support.
His office is working with North Carolina Farm Bureau and other agricultural associations to create an online speed test that farmers will use to determine the accessibility and availability to broadband.
Other hurdles are population and cost.
Most providers can’t cover the cost of upgrading to fiber optic cable and other new technologies because there are too few people in rural areas and they wouldn’t get a return on their investment, Sural said.
The General Assembly has provided his office with grant funding that counties, municipalities and nonprofits can use to bring broadband to their communities.
Sural said several electric membership cooperatives are using the grants to provide internet access.
“The bottom line is, if you live outside of the city of Greenville, or the city of Wilson, you’re very likely to experience difficulty keeping a reliable connection to the internet for any kind of video link,” Rice said.