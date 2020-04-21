Local school officials say some of the ways teachers have worked with students during the coronavirus crisis are likely to continue once school bells start ringing again.
Yolanda Anderson, chief academic officer for the Camden County Schools, said Camden was like other school districts, navigating uncharted waters when Gov. Roy Cooper first ordered school buildings closed to students to slow the spread of the novel coronavirus.
“This is something we have never experienced,” Anderson said.
But the experience has brought lessons about using online platforms that suggest new ways of teaching and learning once school buildings reopen.
“This is something that we see continuing in our classrooms,” Anderson said.
Officials at Grandy Primary School in Camden have already started talking about meeting to discuss the pluses and minuses of remote learning methods and looking for ways to incorporate the positive ones into everyday learning for students.
Catherine Edmonds, superintendent of the Elizabeth City-Pasquotank Public Schools, said she is proud of the way ECPPS has handled the switch to remote learning.
“Never before have I seen so many people in so many roles work so hard to achieve a single objective, making decisions within hours that normally would take months,” she said.
“Teachers have stepped up,” Edmonds added.
Those teachers who were less technology-savvy have learned and improved quickly, she said.
Access to broadband internet has been an issue. To ensure that all students have access to the online platforms the schools, along with support from the community, have set up WiFi hotspots for students to use. “Park and learn” areas have been set up in the parking lot at every school in the district to allow access to the school’s WiFi.
One use of remote learning going forward could be on “snow days” and other times when school buildings are closed due to weather, Edmonds said. That way students would not have to lose instructional time just because they are not physically at school, she said.
Anderson said the Camden district set up its remote learning plan to ensure access for all students. The plan was designed to be flexible, reflecting an understanding of the individual needs of staff and students and their families, she said.
Remote learning also presented teachers a unique opportunity to consider a “flipped classroom” model, Anderson said. The flipped classroom uses technology to deliver content from the teacher, which students listen to or view at home, and then focuses on putting the information to use during classroom activities.
The increased use of technology as a teaching tool is not entirely new. Some teachers in Camden were already using Google classroom even before the coronavirus crisis, and others were using Canvas or Zoom.
That was happening more at the middle school and high school level, but now teachers and administrators at the primary and intermediate schools are also using the online platforms.
“It wasn’t foreign to Camden but it wasn’t being used district-wide,” Anderson said.
The coronavirus crisis will spur changes to education, not just locally but across the country, Edmonds said.
“We just have to rethink what we do,” she said.
One possible result would be a blended curriculum in which students still come to school for instruction but also receive a significant part of their instruction through online platforms.
Edmonds said one ECPPS principal told her that they are now having much more one-on-one time with teachers because of remote learning.
Anderson said the experience with remote learning is helping the Camden district transform how instruction is delivered.
“I see it as a positive,” she said.
For instance, students can participate remotely when they are absent because of sickness or another reason, Anderson said.
It also can take pressure off a teacher to know that the information is available for students who are not present on a given day, she said.
“Our teachers in Camden have really risen to the occasion as they always do just to ensure that engaging learning was continuous — it didn’t stop,” Anderson said.
She predicted that students will be prepared when they’re finally able to return to school because of teachers’ dedication.
Anderson said she can definitely see the Camden district providing training opportunities for teachers to enhance their skills using online platforms.
Edmonds said one of the things ECPPS is focusing on right now is “social and emotional” learning for students, as well as mental wellness for staff. She said social and emotional learning is more of a challenge when students aren’t physically at school.
And as far as mental wellness for staff, some teachers would work around the clock every day, she said. So Edmonds is focusing on helping teachers find a healthy work-life balance. The coronavirus crisis has spurred a closer look at striking that balance, she said.
ECPPS will look at the flipped classroom model and consider how instruction can make the best use of available technology, Edmonds said.
“Instruction will not look the same after this,” she said.
Teachers, students and parents are becoming more comfortable with remote learning, she added.
“Communication among teachers, students and parents has been awesome,” Edmonds said.
The crisis has also prompted ECPPS to rethink food service and take a look at whether school meals should be available to students during breaks and teacher workdays, she said.
Edmonds said she believes the larger community has gained a new appreciation during the crisis for just how vital the schools are.
“It’s nice to see that our community sees the schools as a trusted hub in supporting students and families,” Edmonds said. “The community has been very supportive. It has taken everyone working together.”