An assisted living resident in Cary has tested positive for COVID-19, according to the operator of the Woodland Terrace residential community for older adults. The exposure's origin was unknown, executive director Matt Towler said in a news release. The community also includes independent living units and memory care.
Sixty percent of the state's 180 positive cases of coronavirus are in Mecklenburg, Wake and Durham counties. No deaths have been reported. The state-reported total of positives in Mecklenburg is about 40 but is expected to be much higher soon. The county health department said Saturday it had more than 75 confirmed cases overall. No explanation was given for the increase. Nearly 5,300 tests have been completed in the state, according to DHHS.
For most people, the new coronavirus causes only mild or moderate symptoms, such as fever and cough. For some, especially older adults and people with existing health problems, it can cause more severe illness, including pneumonia.