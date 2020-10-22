Pasquotank at-large Board of Commissioners candidates Bill Ward and Jonathan Snoots say Gov. Roy Cooper should speed up the state’s reopening from COVID-19 restrictions. Candidate Bill Sterritt, however, says the state may need to take a step back if virus cases continue to increase.
Ward, a Republican, and Sterritt, who’s a Democrat, are facing off in the Nov. 3 general election against Snoots, who’s registered unaffiliated, for the at-large seat currently held by Democrat Jeff Dixon, who is not seeking re-election.
One-stop voting for the Nov. 3 election started last Thursday and as of 3 p.m. on Wednesday, 6,967 Pasquotank voters had cast a ballot. That’s more than 60 percent of the 11,369 Pasquotank voters who cast an early ballot in the 2016 election. One-stop voting ends Oct. 31.
The three candidates were asked about the state of COVID-19 restrictions in North Carolina on the same day Cooper announced the state would remain paused under Phase 3 restrictions for another three weeks. According to Cooper, the state has seen increased hospitalizations and an upward trajectory of cases in recent weeks.
On Wednesday, the state’s number of COVID cases rose above 250,000 while deaths surpassed 4,000. The number of those hospitalized with COVID remained above 1,200.
In Phase 3, movie theaters and gyms can reopen at 30 percent capacity. Bars can reopen at 30 percent capacity but only if they offer outdoor service. Outdoor amusement centers can also reopen at 30 percent occupancy. Also, the limit on mass gatherings remains at 25 people indoors and 50 people outdoors.
In Pasquotank County, 830 COVID-19 cases have been reported, 105 that remained active as of Wednesday. Six-hundred ninety of those in the county who’ve contracted the disease — 83 percent — have recovered from it. Thirty-five Pasquotank residents have died from the virus.
Ward, a retired Pasquotank sheriff’s department lieutenant, praised the COVID-19 small business grants that Pasquotank County distributed this summer. However, he said he believes — and says many of the voters he has talked with believe — that the economy won’t fully rebound until the state fully reopens from COVID restrictions.
“Right now, we need to get our businesses back open,” Ward said. “I understand the virus is real and people need to be cautious. But the government has taught us how to be safe. They taught us to wear a mask, wash our hands frequently if that is what we desire to do. It’s up to us to decide that and not the government to decide it for us. To me, it’s an overreach by the government.”
Snoots, an associate minister at Towne South Church of Christ, also believes allowing businesses to fully reopen is key to the economy recovering from COVID.
“We need to create venues to help small businesses, and that includes reopening the county completely,” he said.
However, Sterritt supports Cooper putting the brakes on lifting COVID restrictions. A retired professor at College of The Albemarle, Sterritt said the governor possibly may need to look at reinstating some restrictions if the number of COVID-19 cases continue to increase across the state.
“I really think he is moving too fast here,” Sterritt said, referring to Cooper. “As we look at the figures, as well as listen to the experts rather than other people, we have to be a little more cautious. I know that hurts people. If things don’t change statistic-wise as far as what is happening to us, we are going to have to buckle down a little more for a month or so.”
Sterritt said when he greeted voters the first day of early voting at the K.E. White Center last Thursday, many people praised his work during his tenure on the board of commissioners. Sterritt served two terms on the commission before losing his re-election bid two years ago.
“I have received compliments about our campaign and we have got a lot of thumbs-up,” Sterritt said. “They say, ‘We know who you are and you have our vote. We have you covered.’ That gives us a lot of confidence.”
Sterritt said he’s been pleased with the early turnout figures so far.
“I have been talking with a lot of people, and we feel really good with the way it is going,” he said. “We are handing out a lot of palm cards. I have a committee that has been meeting for several months and we have people coming out to help.”
Ward, who ran unsuccessfully for sheriff two years ago, is making his first bid for commissioner. He’s been campaigning outside the one-stop site and has been going “door-to-door” over the past several weeks, introducing himself to voters.
Ward said some voters have expressed concerns about recent violent protests in large cities across the country.
“A lot of people are concerned with the direction we are headed,” he said. “They are concerned about some of the rioting that is occurring in some of the other areas. They are concerned with some of the disparity between the people in different parties. They want to see peace in our country.”
Snoots, who also is making his first bid for elective office, has been impressed with the early turnout figures. He said meeting one-stop voters has been his campaign’s first real opportunity to meet a large number of voters because of the pandemic.
“There have been a few folks that have asked me about Second Amendment things and whether I am a Republican or a Democrat,” Snoots said. “I tell them I am unaffiliated and I don’t want them to vote a straight ticket but vote for the person that is most qualified. Without a doubt, I feel that I am the most qualified and I explain (to them) why I am the most qualified.”