Updated: June 22, 2023 @ 11:57 am
Watson
The top executive at Atrium Health Lincoln in Lincolnton will take over as the new president of Sentara Albemarle Medical Center in August, Sentara Health announced Thursday.
Teresa Watson was named the Elizabeth City-based hospital's new president following a national search, Sentara said in a press release. Her first day at SAMC will be Aug. 7.
