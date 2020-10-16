EDENTON — A man wanted in Maryland on attempted murder charges was arrested in Edenton Thursday by police responding to a shots fired report.
No was injured in the shooting incident, but Demario Henry, 31, of Baltimore, was arrested and charged with possession of a firearm by a felon and unauthorized use of a vehicle. He was taken into custody around 1:10 a.m. in the 100 block of East Albemarle Street and was being detained at Chowan County Jail in lieu of a $151,000 secured bond.
Police discovered later that Henry is wanted for 1st & 2nd degree attempted murder charges in Maryland. After he was charged with being a fugitive from justice, a magistrate ordered Henry held without bond. He will be extradited to Maryland to face the attempted murder charges.
According to a 2012 story in the Baltimore Sun, Henry was convicted of second-degree murder in the death of a man who was found beaten in 2006 and later died in May 2011.
Joseph Curtis was 61 when he was found lying in an alley in southwest Baltimore about 2 a.m. on Sept. 18, 2006. Curtis, who suffered a wound to the head, was taken to a hospital for treatment, and police would eventually arrest four people in connection with the incident.
Curtis, 65, died May 28, 2011, from complications related to injuries he suffered in the attack.
In 2006, police charged four men, including Henry, in connection with the attack, and all four were convicted. Henry, who was convicted of attempted second-degree murder, was sentenced to 30 years, all but 15 of which was suspended.