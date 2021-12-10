An attorney for the estate of Andrew Brown Jr. and a local civil rights activist say evidence the bullet that killed Brown was fired by an African-American deputy does not change how they view the case.
Harry Daniels, part of a team of attorneys that has filed a federal lawsuit on behalf of Brown’s estate, said the race of officers involved in the shooting is not an issue in the case.
An amended complaint filed by attorneys for Brown’s estate cites ballistic evidence they claim indicates the projectile recovered from Brown’s head was fired from an AR-15 Bushmaster rifle used by Deputy Robert Morgan. Sheriff’s officials have previously confirmed that Morgan is Black.
Brown was shot and killed last April by Pasquotank sheriff’s deputies as they were serving drug-related warrants at Brown’s home.
The investigation into the shooting as cited in the complaint indicates all the casings recovered at the scene were fired from Morgan’s rifle, Investigator Daniel Meads’ Glock-17 or Cpl. Aaron Lewellyn’s Glock-17.
Scott C. Hart, one of the attorneys representing Morgan in the case, said neither Morgan nor his attorneys plan to comment on the Brown estate’s lawsuit.
Keith Rivers, a local civil rights activist who’s been outspoken about Brown’s death, agreed that Morgan’s race — or the race of any of the officers who fired at him — is not an issue.
“This is what we have said from day one, that this has nothing to do with the race of the officers involved,” Rivers said.
Rivers also said he doesn’t think too much emphasis needs to be placed on which particular shot might have led directly to Brown’s death, since the crucial question is why any of the officers fired at all. He said the deputies’ decision to fire at Brown’s vehicle was a violation of the Pasquotank County Sheriff’s Office policy on deadly force.
“It needs to be remembered that there were three officers who fired their weapons,” Rivers said.
The sheriff did not terminate the employment of any of the three officers who fired their weapons at Brown’s vehicle, even though they did so in violation of the department’s policy on deadly force, Rivers said.
Rivers said that while the race of any of the officers is not relevant to the case, race is relevant in another sense: concerns about the way law enforcement officers interact with Black and Brown people.
Morgan and Meads are still employed with the Pasquotank Sheriff’s Office. Lewellyn resigned from the office a number of months ago.