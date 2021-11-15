An attorney for 20 media companies seeking release of law enforcement video of Andrew Brown Jr.’s April 21 shooting death says a judge’s recent dismissal of the group’s petition will likely be appealed.
Chief Resident Superior Court Judge Jerry R. Tillett last month denied the media consortium’s petition for public release of Pasquotank deputies’ body and dash camera footage of Brown’s fatal shooting, ruling the petitioners failed to “file a civil action” to properly get the video released.
Tillett also claimed in the Oct. 29 order that the consortium, which includes The Daily Advance, didn’t properly provide notice to persons like law enforcement officers whose images are depicted in the video.
“The media has no greater right to access of information than the general public,” Tillett’s order states.
Mike Tadych, an attorney with Stevens Martin Vaughan & Tadych, the law firm representing the 20 media companies, said Tillett’s ruling that his clients “weren’t properly in court (to get the video released) is based on a novel theory put forth” by the judge.
He noted Tillett made the ruling despite a previous ruling by another judge, Superior Court Judge Greg Foster, that the media companies “were properly before the court” with their request to have the Brown shooting video released. In his May 17 ruling, Foster also denied release of the video to the media companies but said the petitioners had filed “an action in the superior court” to get it released.
At the time, Foster said releasing the video of Brown’s shooting to the media “wasn’t appropriate” because it could jeopardize the State Bureau of Investigation’s probe of Brown’s shooting then underway. Foster also said releasing the deputies’ body and dash camera footage could hamper any potential defendants’ right to a fair trial.
Tadych believes Foster’s objections to releasing the video are now moot, given that District Attorney Andrew Womble decided not to seek criminal charges against the three deputies who shot Brown while serving drug-related warrants at his house on April 21.
Tadych suggested that Tillett’s ruling that the media companies weren’t properly before the court essentially overrules Foster’s ruling — something not allowed by North Carolina Superior Court rules.
“Judge Tillett’s new order does not cite any authority for him to overrule another Superior Court judge and petitioners’ counsel are not aware of any,” Tadych said. “Thus an appeal is likely.”
Tillett’s ruling followed a Sept. 13 hearing the judge held in Currituck County on the media consortium’s petition. The group is seeking release of all law enforcement video recordings beginning at 8 a.m. on April 21, including the shooting of Brown and its aftermath and protests at the scene and later that evening. The consortium is also seeking the video of static cameras in the area operated by the Elizabeth City Police Department.
During the hearing, Tadych said he didn’t know whose images are depicted in the video because he had not viewed the video.
“If I understand correctly, what Judge Tillett was saying was, that filing a petition and defending a petition on behalf of the media, we did not file what is known as a summons, which is document issued by the clerk giving official notice to the parties involved that day have been sued for a particular thing,” Tadych said. “I think the district attorney’s position was that we should have summons issued and served.”
Tadych told the court that in other petitions where he has requested hours of recordings that law enforcement took it upon themselves to identify those who needed to be notified of a hearing.
“I don’t think anyone has addressed part of the statue that law enforcement agencies give notice to those that are in the videos,” Tadych said. “There have been times when we have had other officers involved shootings and the investigation isn’t even complete and we have got a release. Asking for public records, we often don’t know what is in them, so we really don’t understand the difficulty and resistance in getting them.’’