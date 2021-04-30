An attorney representing members of Andrew Brown Jr.'s family on Friday denounced Sheriff Tommy Wooten's decision to reinstate four deputies who were involved in Brown’s shooting but reportedly didn’t fire their weapons.
Wooten on Thursday released the four deputies’ names and those of three other deputies who fired their weapons at Brown as the officers were serving arrest and search warrants at Brown’s residence April 21.
Attorney Harry Daniels criticized Wooten's decision to reinstate four deputies the sheriff said had not discharged their firearms.
"I think it's untimely and unprofessional for him to reinstate those deputies when the public still has not seen the video he has used to make that determination," Daniels said. "They made the decision without any transparency. They are picking and choosing what they want to do. They should release the damn tape."
Daniels was referring to the video footage from the body cameras of the deputies who shot and killed Brown as they were serving the arrest and search warrants. A Superior Court judge held up release of the body camera footage for at least 45 days but agreed to allow Brown's family view the footage within 10 days. The faces and identifying badges and nameplates of deputies must first be blurred, the judge ruled.
The four deputies who’ve been returned to active duty include Lt. Steven Judd, Sgt. Michael Swindell, Sgt. Kenneth Bishop and Sgt. Joel Lunsford.
The three deputies who did fire their weapons and remain on administrative leave include Investigator Daniel Meads, Deputy Sheriff 2 Robert Morgan and Cpl. Aaron Lewellyn. According to a copy of the search warrant obtained by The Daily Advance on Monday, Meads was the affiant for the search warrant deputies were attempting to serve at Brown’s residence.
Wooten said “more investigation will be necessary” of the three deputies who did fire their weapons. As a result, they will remain on administrative leave pending completion of the internal investigations of the Pasquotank Sheriff’s Office now underway by four outside sheriff’s agencies “and/or the criminal investigation” being conducted by the State Bureau of Investigation, Wooten said.