Questions about whether there's an agreement in place for the family of Andrew Brown Jr. to view video camera footage of his shooting death by a Pasquotank County sheriff's deputy apparently have been resolved.
Harry Daniels, the attorney for Brown's five minor children, told The Daily Advance Sunday he had a tentative agreement with the Pasquotank County attorney, the county sheriff and the district attorney for the Brown family to review the footage at 11:30 a.m. today.
However, when reached this morning, Daniels said he was "still working on" the agreement. He said he would call back.
He later tweeted that he, civil rights attorney Ben Crump and Bakari Sellars, a former South Carolina legislator and an attorney, all of whom represent the Brown family, would address the media in front of the Pasquotank Public Safety Building after they and Brown's family view the footage at 11:30 a.m. today.
Pasquotank County Attorney Mike Cox did not immediately return a phone call.
District Attorney Andrew Womble also did not immediately respond to a phone call.