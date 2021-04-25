Family members of Andrew Brown Jr. may see for the first time on Monday the police body camera footage of Brown's shooting death by a Pasquotank County deputy, an attorney for Brown's minor children said Sunday.
Harry Daniels, who represents Brown's five minor children, said he has a tentative agreement with Pasquotank County Attorney Mike Cox, Pasquotank Sheriff Tommy Wooten and District Attorney Andrew Womble for Brown family members to see the bodycam footage.
Daniels said Brown's family is scheduled to view footage from the deputies' body cameras at the Pasquotank Public Safety Building at approximately 11:30 a.m. A press conference on what the body camera footage contains will follow, Daniels said.
When interviewed by phone shortly after 2:30 p.m., Daniels said he was still waiting to work out final details with Cox on a plan for Brown's family to view the footage.
Under North Carolina law, although police body camera footage cannot be released to the press or public without a court order, persons or their family members included on police body camera footage have a right to see the footage without having to go to court. Those with custody of the footage are required to work out a time when the footage can be observed.
Cox and Womble said in a statement on Thursday they were working with the Brown family's attorney to arrange for the family to review the footage of Brown's shooting death.
Daniels did not immediately know which of Brown's family members are scheduled to attend. His clients, Brown's five minor children, will not be in attendance, he said.
Daniels did confirm an earlier report that Ben Crump, the attorney for the family of George Floyd, and Bakari Sellars, a former South Carolina legislator and attorney, are joining the Brown family's legal team. Crump and Sellars will represent Brown's two adult children, Daniels said.
Wayne Kendall, another attorney who Daniels said works with him on civil rights cases, is also a member of the Brown family's legal team.