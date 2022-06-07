An attorney for the estate of Andrew Brown Jr. said Tuesday Brown's family is satisfied with a $3 million settlement of the family's $30 million civil lawsuit against Pasquotank County but declined to say how much each of Brown's children will individually receive from the agreement.
Brown, who was shot and killed by three Pasquotank sheriff's deputies on April 21, 2021, is survived by five minor children and two adult children.
At a press conference Tuesday afternoon, Harry Daniels, an attorney for Brown's family, refused to say how much each individual child would receive in the agreement, saying the settlement amount was “confidential.” Daniels also said it was confidential when asked if all of Brown’s children would receive funds from the settlement.
Brown, who was unarmed, was fatally shot by Pasquotank County sheriff’s deputies who had gone to his Perry Street residence on April 21, 2021 to serve drug-related search warrants. Brown, who was sitting in his vehicle at the time the deputies arrived, tried to drive away and was shot and killed as three of the seven deputies on the scene fired at his vehicle.
District Attorney Andrew Womble later announced that the three deputies who fired their weapons at Brown — Investigator Daniel Meads, Deputy Sheriff II Robert Morgan and Cpl. Aaron Lewellyn — were justified in using deadly force and that no criminal charges would be filed against the officers.
Brown's family filed a wrongful death lawsuit against Sheriff Tommy Wooten and the three deputies last July, seeking $30 million for Brown's death. In the settlement agreement with the county announced Monday, Brown's family will receive $3 million.
Pasquotank’s insurance policy, which is provided by the North Carolina Counties Liability and Property Joint Risk Management agency, will pay for $2 million of the settlement, which is the maximum allowed by the policy. The remaining $1 million will be paid from a special appropriation approved by Pasquotank commissioners Monday night.
Daniels, Wooten and another Brown attorney Chantel Lassiter addressed the media at a Tuesday afternoon press conference following Monday’s night’s announcement of the settlement agreement.
None of Brown’s children attended the press conference but Daniels said the family was “satisfied” with the settlement. Daniels said he and Lassiter were representing the family at the press conference.
Daniels said the $30 million lawsuit was not about “finance” but about Brown’s family. He said the lawsuit was intended to bring “light to this” and to secure an award of some type for the family.
“This settlement does exactly what we intended it to do — take care of Andrew Brown’s children for years to come,” Daniels said. “This lawsuit is about Andrew Brown Jr., nothing more, nothing less, and his children. Their dreams did not die with their father that day.’’
Daniels noted that “the world spotlight” was focused on Elizabeth City and Pasquotank County following Brown’s death and that the settlement was a good step in the healing process.
“There is a lot of healing that still needs to take place,” Daniels said. “Pasquotank County and the Sheriff’s Office realizes that something needed to happen here, the kids needed to be taken care of regardless of the positions of the parties. This is a good step in the healing to move past what happened.”
When asked, Daniels refused to say whether the settlement with the county represents justice for Brown.
“This case is about the family,” Daniels said. “You can get $100 million and you can’t change the fact that Andrew Brown was killed. As long as his children are taken care of, that was our goal and that is what happened.’’
Wooten called Brown’s death “unfortunate” and again offered his sincere condolences to the family. He said the settlement brings some closure to the events that had taken place.
“There is not a whole lot you can say to make that much better,” Wooten said. “It happened, we are going to try and stay positive and move forward from here.”
Wooten said he was limited in what he could say Tuesday because of an ongoing U.S. Department of Justice investigation of the shooting.
The FBI Charlotte Field Office opened a federal civil rights investigation last summer and is working with the U.S. Attorney's Office for the Eastern District of North Carolina and the Civil Rights Division at the DOJ to determine whether federal laws were violated.
Wooten said the Sheriff’s Office has undergone additional training since Brown’s death that allows deputies to do their job more efficiently. He thanked county commissioners for providing money for the additional training.
“We train every day,” Wooten said. “In today’s society, law enforcement is not what it was 20 years ago and everybody here knows that. We have had more advance training like de-escalation techniques. It is advanced training to better equip us. … We will continue training.”
Daniels said he has seen positive changes from the county, including the formation of a county Citizen’s Advisory Council. The council, which met for the first time Tuesday night, will in part review allegations of misconduct by the Pasquotank Sheriff’s Office.
When asked if the body camera footage from the deputies at the scene would now be released, Daniels noted that attorneys for various media companies are seeking their release in court proceedings.
“I think the sheriff is open in trying to release the body cams,” Daniels said. “That is a process that is going on in the North Carolina courts and we will see what happens.”