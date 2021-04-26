An attorney for Andrew Brown Jr. said at a press conference Monday that Brown had his hands on his car steering wheel when he was shot and killed by a sheriff's deputy Wednesday.
Chantel Lassiter also said Brown was shot in the back of the head.
Lassiter made the announcement after watching a 20-second clip of the footage from the body camera of a Pasquotank sheriff's deputy who shot and killed Brown.
Brown was the only one of the Brown family's attorneys allowed to view the video footage at the Pasquotank Public Safety Building Monday.
