After viewing an independent autopsy report on the death of Andrew Brown Jr. in addition to 20 seconds of body camera footage from the April 21 shooting by Pasquotank County deputies, attorney Chantel Cherry-Lassiter described the shooting as an "assassination."
"It was an assassination of this unarmed Black man and this is painful," Cherry-Lassiter said Tuesday morning at a news conference alongside members of Brown's family and other members of their legal team.
Khalil Ferebee, the son of Andrew Brown Jr., mentioned that he had said on Monday that his father had been "executed" — and said information from the independent autopsy report shows he was correct.
"It's obvious he was trying to get away," Ferebee said.
Although attorneys said the footage viewed Monday shows Brown driving away, attorney Harry Daniels said some of the first shots seem to have been fired when he was not fleeing, as he sat in his parked car with his hands on the steering wheel.
Daniels said deputies continued to shoot as Brown was attempting to drive away.
Attorney Wayne Kendall said the autopsy shows four bullet wounds to Brown's right arm that appear to have occurred while he had his arms on the steering wheel of his car.
The fifth wound is to the back of the head, he said.
"That is the fatal bullet wound," Kendall said. He said the shot was fired at Brown as he was in his car trying to evade being shot by officers.
About eight members of a Black Panther group who attended the press conference periodically shouted over the attorneys, claiming that courtroom justice was useless. "The streets will get justice," they shouted.
Responding to insults directed at him and also speaking to the larger community, attorney Bakari Sellers said he doesn't care whether people like him or whether they are Black or while, Democrat or Republican.
"You just have to have a beating heart to know this is an injustice," Sellers said. "We demand justice for Andrew Brown and his family."
Sheriff Tommy Wooten, whose deputies shot and killed Brown while serving arrest and search warrants, released a statement following the Brown family attorneys' press conference.
"I want answers about what happened as much as the public does," he said. "The private autopsy released by the family is important and I continue to pray for them during this difficult time. However, a private autopsy is just one piece of the puzzle. The independent investigation being performed by the SBI is crucial and the interviews, forensics, and other evidence they gather will help ensure that justice is accomplished.”
The State Bureau of Investigation is conducting an investigation into Brown's shooting death. Four sheriff's offices in North Carolina enlisted with the assistance of the N.C. Sheriff's Association also plan to conduct a review. It was not clear Tuesday which departments plan to investigate Brown's shooting.
The FBI also has launched a civil rights probe into Brown's shooting, a state group of ministers announced at an afternoon press conference.
Wooten did not immediately respond to an emailed request for comment to news of the FBI investigation. Seven deputies in Wooten's department have been placed on administrative leave with pay.
Gwen Carr, the mother of Eric Garner, who died in New York City from a police chokehold in 2014, attended Tuesday's press conference. She said it was awful that Ferebee had to watch his father being executed.
"In my opinion they never intended to take him alive," Carr said.
"This is what they do in the Black and Brown Community," she added.
Carr said she had to watch her son's execution over and over.
"It's horrible what they do to us and it has to stop," Carr said.
Carr said Black people should be viewed as threatening just because they are Black.
"They say not all police are bad," Carr said. "So not all Black people are bad."
Teneka Cox of High Point also spoke about the November killing of her son, Fred Cox Jr.
"My son was murdered, executed, in a church on Nov. 18, by a plainclothes detective," she said.
She said Ferebee did not deserve to see his father "slaughtered like a pig" and the officers responsible "need to be locked up right now."
A 35-year-old woman named Amanda, from Ahoskie, was carrying a sign at Tuesday's press conference that read: "Release the unredacted footage." The sign featured a red heart that was broken in half and its message referred to the 20 seconds of footage from one deputy body camera the Brown family and Cherry-Lassiter were allowed to review on Monday.
Amanda, who asked that her last name not be used, said it was appalling that Brown's family was not able to view the entirety of body camera footage.
"Twenty seconds is all they got," she said.
She said she was protesting in Elizabeth City because "this seems to be a huge problem in our country and it repeatedly happens."