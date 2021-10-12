The city’s labor attorney said Tuesday that former City Manager Montre Freeman has yet to sign a separation agreement pledging not to take legal action against Elizabeth City in return for six months of salary.
Freeman was offered the separation agreement after he was terminated by City Council without cause on a 4-2 vote on Sept. 30. The agreement stipulates that Freeman would be paid $70,000 and also receive medical insurance for six months.
“I have not got anything back from his attorney, no” said attorney John Leidy of the Hornthal, Riley, Ellis and Maland law firm.
When asked if Freeman or his attorney has been in contact with the city since he was offered the separation agreement, Leidy said he “couldn’t discuss that at this point.”
But the delay may not be unusual according to the U.S. Equal Employment Opportunity Commission’s website. According to the website, federal law requires an employer to give former employees who are age 40 or older at least 21 days to review a separation agreement.
Meanwhile, 16 members of the public weighed in on council’s decision to terminate Freeman during public comments at Monday’s City Council meeting, the first since Freeman was fired.
Thirteen citizens voiced support for council’s decision while three said they opposed the move and asked that Freeman be reinstated.
Councilors Billy Caudle, Jeannie Young, Michael Brooks and Chris Ruffieux all voted Sept. 30 to terminate Freeman. Councilors Johnnie Walton and Kem Spence voted no. Councilor Darius Horton and then Councilor Gabriel Adkins were absent from the meeting.
Adkins resigned Oct. 4, citing what he described as backlash against his two businesses over his public criticism of Pasquotank County officials following three sheriff’s deputies fatal shooting of Andrew Brown Jr. on April 21. City Council voted 6-1 Monday to formally accept Adkins’ resignation; Walton cast the lone “no” vote.
Former Elizabeth City Mayor Joe Peel commended council for its decision, saying Freeman did not have the “background or expertise needed” to be successful as city manager.
“(Freeman’s) chaotic handling of the budget process, the loss of some of his top directors, some personnel decisions that may very well lead to lawsuits and his unauthorized spending of money are evidence of this,” Peel wrote to city officials.
Before being terminated, Freeman was placed on paid administrative leave on Aug. 23 pending an investigation.
City resident Keith Rivers asked that those findings be released to the public, saying that since Freeman was terminated without cause one can only assume there were “no findings in the investigation.”
Rivers said that despite Freeman being placed on paid leave, his city vehicle and laptop were taken from him and his city email was disconnected.
“My concern is that this was a conspiracy from day one,” Rivers said. “All of the things that were issued to him by the city were taken that night in the hopes that there would be evidence in the investigation. There are a lot of people in this city that you owe explanations to why you chose to fire the city manager after seven months and saying ‘it’s personnel.’ That is not sufficient. We want to know why.”
Betsy Meads said she supported council’s decision, claiming Freeman couldn’t be trusted with city money. She cited Elizabeth City’s spending more than $5,500 at Freeman’s direction lodging a homeless city employee at a local motel for 2½ months without City Council’s knowledge or approval.
“Mr. Freeman has shown that he cannot be trusted with a city credit card or follow procedures to keep City Council informed or get their required approval for items that they are responsible for,” Meads wrote to City Council.
Linwood Gallop pointed out that with Adkins and Horton not attending the Sept. 30 meeting where Freeman was terminated, two of council’s five Black members did not get to participate in the decision.
“That looks discriminatory,” Gallop said. “That is unlawful firing of any worker throughout the state. We are asking for a vote to be done to reinstate the city manager.’’
Pauline Berard told council that she had a business in the city for 25 years and has seen a decline in the city since former City Manager Rich Olson left for a job in Texas. She asked that the city hire former Assistant City Manager Angela Judge to replace Freeman.
Judge left the city to become the deputy city manager in Rockville, Maryland in May.
“She is absolutely an asset,” Berard wrote to council.