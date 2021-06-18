Local government bodies that have resumed full meetings in person but are still barring the public from attending those meetings are operating in violation of the state’s Open Meetings Law, a North Carolina media attorney said this week.
Beth Soja, an attorney with Steven Martin Vaughn & Tadych, which is the firm that advises and represents the N.C. Press Association, said in a statement to media outlets that the N.C. Open Meetings Law requires public bodies that have resumed meeting in person to also allow the public to attend in person.
Elizabeth City City Council, the Pasquotank County Board of Commissioners and Elizabeth City-Pasquotank Board of Education would seem to be at odds with Soja’s interpretation of the law. All are now meeting in person, but without allowing the public to attend in person.
Other public bodies across the area have resumed meetings that allow members of the public to attend.
Soja noted that under North Carolina’s COVID-19 state of emergency, public bodies are allowed to hold their meetings remotely.
”However, as more vaccines become available and COVID-19 metrics trend in a positive direction, some public bodies are starting to meet in person again,” Soja said. “In order for a public body to insist that the public may participate remotely only, instead of in person, at least one member of the public body must also participate remotely.”
Soja said the requirement that at least one board member participate remotely is important in practice because it “will encourage the public body to ensure that the internet, Zoom or livestream connection remains stable.”
”Simply put, a public body may not meet fully in person and exclude the physical presence of members of the public,” Soja said. “If all members of a public body are present in person, that is simply a regular, official meeting under the ‘regular’ Open Meetings Law. Members of the public must be allowed to attend in person.”
William Morgan, city attorney for the city of Elizabeth City, would not say that Soja’s interpretation of the law was wrong but indicated he needed to research the issue.“I’m not sure I agree with that,” Morgan said. “I think as long as we are operating under our state of emergency, we do allow remote participation and people can make public comments through the clerk.”
Both Elizabeth City City Council and the Pasquotank Board of Commissioners have lifted their respective COVID-19 states of emergency for the city and county. However, both city and county remain under states of emergency local officials imposed in April amid the social unrest that followed the fatal shooting of Andrew Brown Jr. by Pasquotank sheriff’s deputies.
Sharon Warden, who chairs the Elizabeth City-Pasquotank Board of Education, said when asked about the school board’s current practice that the board will reach out to its attorney for clarification of the matter.
Warden said school officials would respond with an update as soon as possible. School officials had not responded by late Friday afternoon.
The Daily Advance did not receive a response by Friday afternoon from Pasquotank County Attorney Mike Cox seeking comment on Soja’s opinion.