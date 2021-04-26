Andrew Brown Jr.’s son Khalil Ferebee and an attorney for Brown’s family described Brown’s shooting death by Pasquotank Sheriff’s Office deputies last Wednesday as an “execution” after viewing a portion of officer body camera footage Monday afternoon.
“Let’s be clear — this was an execution,” said Chantel Cherry-Lassiter, one of several attorneys representing Brown family members.
Cherry-Lassiter said the 20 seconds she watched of officers’ body camera footage showed a sheriff’s truck blocking the driveway at Brown’s residence, and Brown being shot at as he first backed his car up and then turned to drive around the officers.
Brown’s hands are on the steering wheel the whole time and at no time is he seen driving toward officers, she said. Brown clearly steers his car in a manner to avoid the officers, Cherry-Lassiter said.
“He was trying to evade being shot,” Cherry-Lassiter said. Officers could be heard shouting “stop it, mother----er!” she said.
Cherry-Lassiter also said Brown was shot in the back of his head.
At least eight officers were in front of Brown’s residence but Brown’s family members were shown footage from only one body cam, Cherry-Lassiter said.
Cherry-Lassiter said she was not able to see what transpired before the 20 seconds she was allowed to see.
Khalil Ferebee, Brown’s son, also viewed the footage.
“It was an execution,” Ferebee said. “It ain’t right. It ain’t right at all.”
Bakari Sellers, who along with civil rights attorney Ben Crump are representing Brown’s two adult children, noted none of the Browns nor Cherry-Lassiter saw dashcam video or video from cameras known to have been in place on houses and telephone poles nearby.
Crump, who represented the family of George Floyd and is currently representing the family of Brooklyn Center resident Daunte Wright, said he doesn’t understand why county officials are allowed to decide by themselves what are the “pertinent parts” of the footage to show the Brown family.
Cherry-Lassiter noted that officers were firing at the very beginning of the footage she and family members saw.
“It was an execution in Elizabeth City from second one,” added Crump.
Cherry-Lassiter said she lost track of the number of shots fired.
Based on what was seen by family members and Cherry-Lassiter Monday, officers involved in the shooting “should be arrested right now,” said Harry Daniels, an attorney who represents Brown’s five minor children.
Attorney Ben Crump objected to the fact that only 20 seconds of footage were shown to the family.
“We do not feel that we got transparency,” Crump said. “We only saw a snippet of the video. Why can’t the family see all of this video?”
“We have to keep demanding transparency,” Crump said. “What the county attorney offered was not transparency at all.”
Crump insisted that the truth will come out, the video will be seen by the public, and there will be justice for Brown.
Sellers said the family was treated with disrespect because not all attorneys of their choice were allowed to witness the footage with them.
Sellers said Pasquotank County Attorney Mike Cox allowed only Cherry-Lassiter to view the footage with family members since she is licensed as an attorney in North Carolina.
According to Sellers, when he asked that the State Attorney General’s Office be consulted for an opinion on that decision, Cox told Sellers he was “not f---ing going to be bullied.”
Sellers said he had never been treated with that kind of disrespect by an official in any other jurisdiction where he has worked.
Cox did not respond to an email Monday afternoon seeking comment on Sellars’ charges. The newspaper left a message with his office seeking comment on another matter related to the Brown shooting earlier in the day.
Brown’s family saw only 20 seconds of footage that the county deemed “pertinent” and saw footage from only one camera, Sellers said. It was disrespectful to the family not to allow them to see complete footage and not to allow attorneys of their choosing to be present for the viewing, Sellers said.
Daniels said the family has a fundamental right to transparency that was denied them.
“We will have justice,” he said.
Crump said it was a shock that Daniels was not allowed to view the footage since he had been in communication with the county attorney for days and was only told at the last minute that he would not be able to view the footage with the family.
Sellers said the decisions about who could view the footage and what footage would be shown were all made by Cox.
Under North Carolina law, persons included in body camera footage are allowed to review it but cannot be given a copy. The only way the footage can be released publicly is by court order. A group of media organizations, including the parent company of The Daily Advance, have filed a petition with the court to get the footage released.
In a statement released Monday prior to Brown family members viewing the footage, Cox said county officials were “glad that state law allows us to provide a private viewing of the body camera footage to the family of Mr. Thomas and after we received their request on Sunday evening, we began working immediately to make that happen as soon as possible.”
But Cox said the law “also allows us to blur some faces on the video and that process takes time.” Under state law, Cox said, the blurring of faces on the video could be done “when necessary to protect an active internal investigation.”
According to Sellars, Pasquotank Sheriff Tommy Wooten said Brown’s family should be able to see any parts of the footage and have attorneys of their choice in the room with them.
Christian Gilyard, an Elizabeth City resident who has been active in protests since Brown’s death, said after the news conference Monday afternoon that the narrative from the footage agreed with what he had been hearing all along from neighbors in the community.
“He was trying to drive away,” Gilyard said.
Elizabeth City City Councilman Darius Horton said in an interview after the news conference that he was disappointed that so little footage was made available to the family.
Horton said he is calling for the resignation of Wooten, Cox and District Attorney Andrew Womble.