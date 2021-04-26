Attorneys for the family of Andrew Brown Jr. told media and a gathering of supporters of the family Monday morning that Brown's family members should not have to keep waiting to see body camera footage from his shooting death Wednesday at the hands of Pasquotank County deputies.
"We are here for the family to see this video," said Harry Daniels, an Atlanta civil rights attorney who represents members of Brown's family.
Daniels noted that Brown's son Khalil Ferebee was there to see the footage of what happened to his father. Initially the review of the footage was scheduled for 11:30 a.m. Monday but then Daniels was notified by county authorities about an hour before that that the family's review of the video would be delayed because law enforcement was making redactions to it.
"No!" shouted many of those gathered in support of the family in front of the Pasquotank Public Safety Building.
"Today it is time" for the footage to be seen by the family, Daniels said.
Attorney Ben Crump, who is one of the lawyers representing Brown's family, spoke outside the Pasquotank County Public Safety Building Monday morning and demanded that Sheriff Tommy Wooten show the body camera footage to the family immediately.
It's important "not to let them sweep it under the rug," said Crump, who represented the family of George Floyd, the Black man murdered by former Minneapolis police officer Derek Chauvin in May 2020. Chauvin was convicted of both murder and manslaughter charges last week.
Without transparency there can be no accountability, and without accountability neither the family nor the Elizabeth City community can heal, he said.
Crump said he wants to ask Wooten "what on this video is so damning?" that he would risk his job to keep it from Brown's family. Is is being hidden because he doesn't want accountability? Crump asked.
Crump asked why officers are killing so many unarmed black people who are running away from them. He added that shooting someone in the back is a cowardly act.
All America is watching, Crump said. "Sheriff Wooten, you don't need to say no mo' — just show the video," he said.
Crump said the legal team is not resting until the video is released.
"We're going to see the video to see what they're trying to hide from all of y'all," Crump said.
Attorney Bakari Sellers said he longing to see a week when Black people are not dying at the hands of law enforcement.
"I'm tired," Sellers said, of grieving, crying, and a cycle of death, grief and protest that keeps repeating.
Sellers, a former South Carolina lawmaker and frequent commenter on politics for CNN, also demanded change in the state law that prevents release of body camera footage without a court order.
"I want us to destroy the system that lets this keep happening," Sellers said.
The law needs to be changed so authorities can't hide the videos so that no one else can see them, he said.
Under North Carolina's body camera law, footage can't be released publicly without a court order from a judge. The footage can be reviewed by persons included in the footage or their family members but it cannot be released to them.
Sellers urged all those in attendance at Monday's press conference to dall U.S. Sen. Joe Manchin, D-W.Va., and tell him to support the George Floyd Justice in Policing Act. He also said they should call state legislators and say it doesn't make sense that the General Assembly can "hide videos" like the body camera footage in Brown's shooting.
'That's asinine," Crump said of the state law's requirement of a court order to release the footage.
State Rep. Howard Hunter, D-Hertford, who represents Pasquotank County in the General Assembly and is the Democratic co-chair of the Police Reform Committee, told The Daily Advance Monday that he is asking the two Republican co-chairs of the committee to work with him on a revision to the body camera law that would set some kind of time limit for a decision on releasing footage.
Hunter said he's not sure whether the time limit should be 48 hours or 96 hours but believes 24 hours is too soon.
Hunter said he does not oppose a requirement for a court order.
"I am hopeful" that some revision to the law might be passed this session, Hunter said.
Protesters continued to blast Wooten for not appearing publicly to listen to or address the protesters. Elizabeth City City Councilman Gabriel Adkins briefly led those assembled outside the Public Safety Building in a chant: "Where is Wooten?"
Crump spoke about the incongruity of Black people being shot in the back while white people even when being arrested in mass murder cases are taken into custody alive.
"They don't shoot white men in the back," Crump said.
Hunter said in an interview Monday that he will work with the committee co-chairs to find a "workable solution."
Asked about Brown's shooting death last week, Hunter said he is waiting for the facts to come out. But "if they were wrong they need to held accountable to the full extent of the law," he said, referring to the sheriff's deputies who shot Brown.