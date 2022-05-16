CAMDEN — A recording sent anonymously to The Daily Advance on Friday suggests Camden Clerk of Superior Court James Midgett asked then assistant clerk Jennifer L. Gray "to do everything you can do to get me elected" and then found it "problematic" when she apparently wouldn't commit to do that.
The recording is a video that includes only audio and does not show the faces of those heard speaking. The recording is 1 minute and 50 seconds of a clip that is nearly two hours long.
According to the person who sent the recording anonymously, the taped conversation was between Midgett and Gray, who is challenging Midgett in today’s Republican clerk of court primary in Camden. The recording was made by a third person in the room, the sender said.
Neither Midgett nor Gray responded to an email sent Monday seeking comment about the recording but both have addressed it on their Facebook campaign pages.
The following is the transcript of the recording provided to the newspaper. In it two people, a man and a woman, are heard speaking.
Man: “So, right off the bat, the first thing we need to cover is before you left I told you I need you to go home, I need you to pray and decide whose team you wanted to be on. Which team do you want to be on?”
Woman: “I’m going to give it my best shot.”
Man: “OK, what does that mean, define that for me.”
Woman: As far as giving it my best shot?”
Man: “Mmmhmm.”
Woman: “Just, I’m going to do my job like I always have been for 25 years.”
Man: “OK now, what that means is because you are my assistant, you are supposed to be my trusted person in this office. Which means I have to count on you. Which means, does your best shot mean that you’re going to, for the next two years, do everything you can do to get me elected?”
Woman: “I can’t predict the future.”
Man: “OK, that’s going to be problematic. Because I can’t trust you if I can’t think that you’re trying to do the things that you need to ....”
The recording ends mid-sentence, but according to a transcript of the conversation that Gray posted May 10 to her Facebook campaign page, the man’s full response was, “OK, that’s going to be problematic. Because I can’t trust you if I can’t think that you’re trying to do the things to get me elected. I gave up 20 years of law enforcement for this; I can’t walk away. It has never been a thought process that I was going to walk away.”
At her Facebook campaign page, Gray acknowledged the recording and said it was made Jan. 4, 2021. In that post, published May 10, she transcribed some of the conversation and offered to share the recording with supporters.
“I do have recordings of conversations between my opponent and myself on Jan. 4, 2021, when I was called into his office, as well as Jan. 26, 2021, when I was fired,” she said.
The recording that was made Jan. 4, 2021, is 1 hour and 42 minutes long. The recording made Jan. 26, 2021, is 42 minutes and 18 seconds long, Gray said.
In her post, Gray explains why she recorded the conversations.
“Let’s just say, I felt the need to, and wanted to share it with my husband,” she said.
Midgett served 20 years with the Currituck County Sheriff’s Office, achieving the position of detective. In December 2020, he was appointed by Senior Resident Superior Court Judge Jerry Tillett to succeed longtime Camden Clerk Paula Harrison, who had recently retired. Serving a brief period as the interim clerk was retired Camden Sheriff Tony Perry.
At the time, Gray was an assistant clerk in the office.
Midgett stated in a Facebook post also published May 10 that, “Gray has alluded to having 'proof' that I told her she had to support me or lose her job, and hinted that there was a recording of that conversation.”
Midgett said he did not fault Gray for recording their conversation, if she had. In the same post, Midgett also denies terminating Gray’s employment because she wouldn’t support his election.
“No, this is not true at all,” he said. “As I have stated many times, I cannot disseminate confidential personnel information. To do so would be illegal.
“My opponent, Mrs. Gray, is aware of this, and it seems this matter keeps coming up in order to bait me into disclosing this information to the public,” Midgett said.
He continued by saying he can try to “legally dispel information.”
“What I can tell you, is that I was well aware coming into this position that Mrs. Gray did not support me,” Midgett said. “When a new clerk is sworn in, they have the option of whether or not to swear the current employees back in. I was advised by more than one person that it may not be a good idea to swear in Mrs. Gray, due to her well-documented disdain for me.”
Midgett compared the role of assistant clerk to that of chief deputy to the sheriff.
“The assistant clerk in a clerk’s office are the clerk’s most trusted employees, and should possess the highest integrity,” Midgett said in the post. “They are, as such, expected to support the clerk and his/her vision for the clerk’s office.”
Midgett said he also hopes that anyone who listens to Gray’s “proof” hears the whole conversation.
“Including my clarification that I was not and would never ask my staff to campaign or vote for me,” he said.