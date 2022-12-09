The state’s Local Government Commission has advised Elizabeth City it may have to adopt an interim budget for the next fiscal year if the city does not complete its past two audits.
The city has not submitted audits for the 2020-21 and 2021-22 fiscal years to the state’s Local Government Commission and that process took a step back this week.
City officials planned to have the 2020-21 audit completed by the end of the year but that deadline has now been pushed back another month.
Notes written by LGC staff of its Dec. 2 phone meeting with city staff state (city) “finance staff believes” the 2020-21 audit will be completed by Dec. 31.
But First Ward Councilor Johnson Biggs, who chairs council’s Finance Committee, said in an email earlier this week that work will take another month.
“After discussion with our auditor, PB Mares, our June 30, 2021 audit is expected to be delivered to us by month end January 2023,” Biggs said. “We had previously communicated a delivery date by the end of December. This delay is no fault of anyone. All parties are working as hard as they can to get this completed. However, a few things have taken longer than expected to work through.”
The LGC told the city last week that not getting the two audits completed in a timely manner would directly affect the city’s 2022-23 fiscal budget.
“Without a completed audit for FY22, the city will find it difficult to approve anything other than a minimal budget for FY24,” the LGC notes said.
In a follow-up email to The Daily Advance an LGC staff member said “the interim budget can only provide for continuing operations and cannot include new programs or projects.”
The LGC is requiring City Manager Montre Freeman to submit a draft 2023-24 budget to the state by May 16 for its review. The draft budget is one of the conditions of a fiscal accountability agreement the city signed with the LGC.
Elizabeth City entered into the agreement with the LGC in October in an effort to get off the agency’s Unit Assistance List. The city has been on the list since 2020 due to internal financial control issues and concerns about the financial condition of the city’s general fund.
Biggs said the draft budget does not have to be the final budget or one City Council has to vote on.
“It is simply for review,” Biggs said.
Freeman is required by law to deliver a proposed budget and budget message to City Council by June 1.
Biggs said a realistic timeline for the completion of the 2021-22 audit is May.
“I personally do not believe that (the current timeline) provides the city manager the time he would need to generate a complex budget with newly funded projects,” Biggs said. “I also wouldn’t find it realistic to expect the city manager to complete a draft budget for the LGC review and then turn around and try (to complete) a more complex budget within the same month ... given the fact that we received our audit during this time.”
Biggs said if the city had to adopt a “minimal” budget then City Council could make changes to it after July 1.
“We could certainly do budget amendments throughout the year for capital improvement projects once we have had time to review the audit and feel comfortable about our financial position,” Biggs said.
The LGC told city officials during last week’s meeting that it is “imperative” to have the 2020-21 audit presented to City Council as “quickly as possible after completion.”
That’s because, the LGC staff said, the city would not be able to execute a contract for the 2021-22 past due audit until the previous year’s audit is accepted by the LGC and presented to council.
“The FY21 audit must be accepted by the LGC and presented to the Elizabeth City (City) Council in a regular meeting,” the LGC notes said. “Once those two items occur, the city can enter a contract with the audit firm to complete the FY22 audit.”
The LGC also recommended to the city that it contact its auditor PB Mares to ensure the firm has staff available for the 2021-22 since tax season is approaching.
“This will assist the city in understanding the anticipated timeframe for completion of the FY22 audit,” LGC staff said.
Work on the late 2021-22 audit also appears to behind, according to the LGC staff. The notes state that the city’s data submission to its auditors needs to be completed by Dec. 21 but a November goal of reconciling the city’s books was not met. Reconciling the books is part of the submission process.
The LGC says city staff have researched 366 items that occurred at the bank that were not recorded by the city’s books for fiscal year 2021-22. LGC notes from a Nov. 18 meeting stated that all but one issue was resolved but that the reconciliation would have to be redone.
But the LGC notes from last week’s meeting stated that a bank reconciliation redone by the outside accounting firm Greg Isley that is assisting the city in cleaning up its books showed 126 items that have not been completed “successfully” as of last week’s meeting.
“The FY 22 audit cannot move forward until these items are successfully resolved,” LGC staff said. “The original goal for resolution of these items was Nov. 10.”