The city’s auditor told City Council Tuesday night that auditing Elizabeth City’s financial books for fiscal year 2020-21 was a difficult process to complete but the end result was a clean audit.
A clean audit opinion indicates the auditor’s belief that the city’s financial statements fairly present its financial results, financial position and cash flows.
“This was a very difficult audit to complete,” said Robbie Bittner of PB Mares. “It took a lot of time, a lot more time than we anticipated. It takes a while to get to those (clean audits) sometimes.”
The 2020-21 audit did find 13 material weakness, most of which were internal control issues, after the city was flagged for just one in the 2019-20 audit. That material weakness was for filing the audit late, which has occurred every year since the 2015-16 fiscal year, and it is one of the material weaknesses in the just completed audit.
Since the 2020-21 audit was just completed the city’s 2021-22 audit, which was due last Oct. 31, has not been completed. But city officials said it should be completed in June.
Bittner stressed that PB Mares found “no unusual transactions” during the 2020-21 fiscal year.
“I feel confident the numbers presented in your financial statements are materially accurate,” Bittner said.
Bittner also presented City Council with several “Financial Performance Indicators of Concern” from the 2020-21 audit that he said the city must address with the state’s Local Government Commission. Those are based on data PB Mares submitted to the state and most are related to findings in the audit, Bittner said.
“This is required communication that the LGC says we have to have,” Bittner said. “These are things the LGC says that council must address with the LGC within 60 days of this presentation. The good news is almost all of these are specifically related to the findings already reported and management has already provided a very detailed corrective action plan.”
One of the concerns that the city must address with the LGC is its “General Fund Balance Available.” The city’s fund balance at the end of the 2020-21 fiscal year was 11.84% of expenditures, which Bittner said is below what the LGC recommends.
A graph presented by PB Mares showed the General Fund Balance Available for 2019-20 was lower, at 10.14%, but it was at 29.46% for 2018-19.
“They (LGC) would like to see 25% of available fund balance for general fund balances available,” Bittner said.
The city responded to each of the 13 material weaknesses that the auditor found with a corrective action plan that is included in the final copy of PB Mares’ report. Bittner also praised City Manager Montre Freeman and city staff for their response.
“Mr. Freeman, I would say that is one of the best detailed corrective action plans that I have ever seen,” Bittner said. “It is like, ‘We will fix this.’”
The audit shows many of the material weaknesses were the result of high turnover in the Finance Department two years ago.
Third Ward Councilor Katherine Felton thanked Bittner for a professional presentation.
“When agencies have issues such as ours and they are not issues that anyone around this horseshoe (City Council dais) caused, or the manager or the finance department caused, and rather than focusing on whose fault it is, I want to thank you for your positiveness in helping the finance team get on the right track,” Felton said.
Felton said she also wanted to commend Freeman, Finance Director Alicia Steward and her team “for an excellent job.”
“It wasn’t your fault but it was left up to us to correct it,” she said.