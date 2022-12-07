Taking the Oath

Perquimans County Clerk of Superior Court Todd Tilley administers the oath of office Monday to newly elected Commissioners (l-r) James Ward, Tim Corprew and Wallace Nelson.

 Reggie Ponder/The Perquimans Weekly

HERTFORD — Perquimans County has grown its cash reserves substantially over the past three years, according to the report on the county’s fiscal year 2021-22 audit.

The audit report was presented to the Perquimans County Board of Commissioners Monday night by Austin Eubanks of the accounting firm Thompson, Price, Scott, Adams & Co.