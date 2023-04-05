...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 8 AM FRIDAY TO
2 AM EDT MONDAY...
* WHAT...Northeast winds 15 to 25 kt with a few gusts up to 35
kt and rough waters expected.
* WHERE...Albemarle, Croatan, and Roanoke Sounds and the
Alligator River.
* WHEN...From 8 AM Friday to 2 AM EDT Monday.
* IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller
vessels, should avoid navigating in hazardous conditions.
&&
North Carolina Insurance Commissioner Mike Causey (center) who is also the state fire marshal, awarded more than $325,000 in fire and rescue grants to 18 volunteer fire departments and rescue squads in this July 2021 photo.
RALEIGH — The North Carolina Department of Insurance failed to properly verify millions in Volunteer Fire Department Fund grants in recent years, potentially violating department policy and state law, according to a recent audit.
State Auditor Beth Wood, a Democrat, issued an audit report that analyzed $56.2 million of Volunteer Fire Department Fund grants awarded by the Department of Insurance between Jan. 1, 2021 and Oct. 31, 2022.
Auditors found those grants, which included $41.1 million disbursed as of Nov. 30, 2022, were awarded with limited verification that volunteer fire departments were eligible to receive them, or that they were prioritized by need, as required.
“As a result, there was an increased risk DOI did not award grants fairly and equitably to eligible volunteer fire departments,” auditors wrote. “According to DOI management, it performed limited verification to determine whether volunteer fire departments were eligible to receive grants or were the most in need because it did not have the resources to do so.”
The grant eligibility process requires DOI officials to verify departments consist of volunteer members, and that they’re certified by DOI. The DOI grant management system also scores applications based on several criteria, including the number of volunteer and paid positions, financial status, per capita income, county population density, number and age of vehicles, and the type of requested equipment.
“DOI did not independently verify all volunteer fire department application information to determine whether it was accurate. For example, except in limited circumstances, DOI did not independently verify volunteer fire department: DOI certification status, number of volunteer and paid positions, financial status (including municipal and county funding received),” the report read.
The situation meant $18.5 million in grants that were intended as need-based may not have been awarded fairly or equitably. Auditors noted that 284 volunteer fire departments that applied for grants in 2021 and 2022 did not receive funds.
Insurance Department policy also requires grant recipients to submit documentation to DOI on how fire grant funds would be spent, but at least $495,315 in grants went out despite issues with that documentation. The grants included 28 of 110 tested by state auditors that either did not agree with supporting documentation or did not include it, though auditors noted the total is likely higher.
The lack of documentation left the Insurance Department unable to verify that grant money went to equipment and capital improvements, as intended, auditors wrote.
DOI Commissioner Mike Causey, the first Republican elected to the position in state history, responded to the findings in a letter to Wood on March 27 that disagreed with the findings, arguing state law allows for the use of self-reported data. Causey blamed some of the issues on “human error” stemming from a flood of new grants and staff turnover in 2021 and 2022.
Causey acknowledged that using self-reported information increases the risk funds were not distributed correctly, but argued “any increased risk is small and must be balanced against increasing administrative expenses at the expense of grant funds or making the grant application or approval process overly burdensome for the applicants.”
“The cost of administering the fund comes from the same pot of money from which grants are awarded,” he wrote. “Additional costs needed to cover verification beyond what is already being done will reduce the amount of funds available to be awarded as grants.”
Causey added that the department has “adequate staff to manage the Fire Grant going forward but if staff becomes responsible for handling new grants, we will look at options to provide additional staff support.”