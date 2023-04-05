Check presentation

North Carolina Insurance Commissioner Mike Causey (center) who is also the state fire marshal, awarded more than $325,000 in fire and rescue grants to 18 volunteer fire departments and rescue squads in this July 2021 photo.

RALEIGH — The North Carolina Department of Insurance failed to properly verify millions in Volunteer Fire Department Fund grants in recent years, potentially violating department policy and state law, according to a recent audit.

State Auditor Beth Wood, a Democrat, issued an audit report that analyzed $56.2 million of Volunteer Fire Department Fund grants awarded by the Department of Insurance between Jan. 1, 2021 and Oct. 31, 2022.