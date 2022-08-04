...HEAT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 PM EDT THIS EVENING...
* WHAT...Heat index values 105 to 109.
* WHERE...Portions of east central, eastern and southeast
Virginia and northeast North Carolina.
* WHEN...Until 8 PM EDT this evening.
* IMPACTS...Hot temperatures and high humidity may cause heat
illnesses to occur.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out
of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors. Young
children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles
under any circumstances.
Take extra precautions if you work or spend time outside. When
possible reschedule strenuous activities to early morning or
evening. Know the signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat
stroke. Wear lightweight and loose fitting clothing when
possible. To reduce risk during outdoor work, the Occupational
Safety and Health Administration recommends scheduling frequent
rest breaks in shaded or air conditioned environments. Anyone
overcome by heat should be moved to a cool and shaded location.
Heat stroke is an emergency! Call 9 1 1.
&&
Aurora drug trafficker sentenced to 15 years in fed court in EC
An Aurora man who pleaded guilty to having a gun while engaged in a drug-trafficking crime was sentenced to 15 years in federal prison Thursday at the U.S. Courthouse in Elizabeth City.
U.S. District Judge Terrence W. Boyle handed down the active sentence to Adrian Lamont Dixon, according to the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Eastern District of North Carolina.
On Oct. 22, 2020, investigators with the Beaufort County Sheriff’s Office saw Dixon and a female arrive at a residence in Aurora they had been surveilling for suspected illegal drug activity. Dixon retrieved an item from another vehicle and then drove away.
When investigators stopped Dixon’s vehicle, he consented to a search and investigators found a large amount of cash.
They also found thousands of dollars folded in $1,000 increments in the driver’s side door.
Investigators obtained a search warrant for the residence. Dixon told law enforcement they would find heroin in the home. When investigators searched, they found a stolen firearm, approximately 20 grams of cocaine and 28 grams of heroin.
Dixon had a previous conviction for possessing and carrying a firearm during a drug trafficking crime. He was released from federal prison in November 2019.