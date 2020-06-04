WINFALL — Perquimans County authorities are investigating the cause of a fire that completely destroyed a mobile home in Winfall on Tuesday.
No injuries were reported in the blaze at 100 Hollowell Drive about 4 p.m., according to a Perquimans County Emergency Management press release.
Three people lived in the single-wide mobile home but none were home at the time of the fire, the release states.
According to Perquimans Emergency Management, the first Winfall Fire Department fire crews arriving saw smoke and flames coming from the front of the mobile home. Fire crews entered the home by the front door, and using water from a nearby hydrant, were able to extinguish the flames within 20 minutes.
Perquimans Fire Marshal Barry Overman said Thursday determining the origin and cause of the fire from physical evidence at the scene will be difficult because very little remains of the mobile home. Both his office and the Perquimans Sheriff’s Office are investigating the blaze, he said.
According to Overman, investigators have learned that the couple who lived in the mobile home were involved in some sort of “domestic incident” at the residence before the fire. It’s unclear if that incident played any role in the fire, he said.
The couple were gone from the residence when the fire was reported by a neighbor, he said. Also gone from the residence was the couple’s 2-year-old child, who had been taken to a babysitter’s residence earlier, he said.
Investigators have also learned the couple kept several puppies inside the residence and used candles to cloak the dogs’ smell, Overman said. It’s not known if the candles played any role in the fire, he said.
The puppies were outside the residence when firefighters arrived and were not injured in the fire, Overman said.
The local chapter of the American Red Cross is assisting the mobile home’s residents with lodging.
Assisting the Winfall Fire Department in fighting the fire were the Hertford and Belvidere fire departments. Approximately 25 firefighters responded to the incident. Also assisting at the fire were the Perquimans County Sheriff’s Office, Perquimans Emergency Medical Services, and Perquimans Emergency Management.
Anyone with any information about the fire is asked to contact the Perquimans Sheriff’s Office at 252-426-5615 or the Perquimans Fire Marshal’s Office at 252-426-8283.