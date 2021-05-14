SOUTHERN SHORES — Southern Shores officials were advised earlier this month that construction on the Mid-Currituck Bridge won’t begin until at least late 2023.
North Carolina Turnpike Authority Chief Engineer Rodger Rochelle and Mid-Currituck Bridge Project Manager Jennifer Harris provided the Southern Shores Town Council an update on the almost $500 million project on May 4.
Both said construction on the almost 5-mile two-lane toll bridge across Currituck Sound will take two years to complete. However, that timetable depends on the outcome of a lawsuit that seeks to block the bridge project.
The Southern Environmental Law Center filed a lawsuit against the N.C. Department of Transportation to stop the project over two years ago and a trial date has not yet been set.
The SELC filed the lawsuit on behalf of the N.C. Wildlife Federation and a group called No Mid-Currituck Bridge, which is comprised of local citizens opposed to the bridge.
Rochelle told Southern Shores officials that establishing a firm timetable for the project is difficult because of the pending litigation but said he hopes that bids for the proposed bridge will be let in June 2022.
“It is so difficult not knowing how fast the legal proceedings, or the results of those, will be,” Rochelle said. “If we were able to let (the bids) in June 2022, we envision about a year’s worth of pre-construction work before construction starts.”
The mainland side of the proposed toll bridge will be near Maple Swamp just off U.S. Highway 158 and reach the Outer Banks just south of Corolla. There will be an interchange at U.S. 158 and then a 1.5-mile bridge over the swamp before the main bridge starts in Aydlett.
There is a proposed roundabout where the bridge reaches the Outer Banks. The state acquired the property on the Outer Banks’ side of the bridge several years ago in anticipation of the project.
The travel lanes on the two-lane bridge will be 12 feet in width with 6-foot shoulders on both sides. The speed limit on the bridge will be 60 mph. The toll booth will have six lanes with three on each side.
DOT has not released an estimated cost for the toll.
The proposed bridge will be part of the North Carolina Turnpike Authority and its funding will come from the sale of toll revenue bonds, NCDOT funding, and from a low interest loan from the federal government, Harris said.
Construction will cost an estimated $464 million while purchasing rights-of-way will cost an estimated $14 million. Utilities will cost around $11 million.
“This is a toll project,” Harris said.
Even with the lawsuit looming over the project, Harris said work on the project is still being done. That includes getting the necessary permits that are required. She said the U.S. Coast Guard recently signed off on the project.
Since Currituck Sound is a navigable waterway the Mid-Currituck span has to be at least 20 feet high from the mean highwater mark and 40 feet wide in the main channel.
“We have gotten a preliminary navigation clearance determination (from the Coast Guard),” Harris said. “We have some certainty there what the bridge clearance needs to be.”
“While the project construction has been delayed because of those legal proceedings, we recognize that there is a lot of work that we can be doing so the construction goes more rapidly once we can move forward with the project,’’ Rochelle added.
Besides reducing traffic time, and congestion, in getting to the Outer Banks, Harris said the bridge will reduce the time needed to evacuate the Outer Banks in the event of a hurricane.
A NCDOT 2040 Traffic Alternatives Report found that 34,400 vehicles would use the Wright Memorial Bridge on a summer weekday in 2040 without a Mid-Currituck Bridge. The traffic count on the Wright Memorial Bridge would drop to 26,000 with a second bridge.
On a summer weekend day in 2040, there would be an estimated 69,200 vehicles using the Wright bridge with no Mid-Currituck Bridge. With the Mid-Currituck span in place in 2040, 51,400 vehicles are forecasted to use the Wright bridge on a summer weekend day.
“We anticipate the duration of congestion on a summer weekend will be substantially less with a Mid-Currituck Bridge,” Harris told Southern Shores officials.