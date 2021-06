Weather Alert

...FLASH FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT FROM FRIDAY AFTERNOON THROUGH FRIDAY EVENING... The National Weather Service in Wakefield has issued a * Flash Flood Watch for portions of northeast North Carolina and Virginia, including the following areas, in northeast North Carolina, Bertie, Camden, Chowan, Eastern Currituck, Gates, Hertford, Northampton, Pasquotank, Perquimans and Western Currituck. In Virginia, Brunswick, Charles City, Chesapeake, Dinwiddie, Eastern Chesterfield (Including Col. Heights), Eastern Henrico, Greensville, Hampton/Poquoson, Isle of Wight, James City, Lunenburg, Mecklenburg, Newport News, Norfolk/Portsmouth, Prince George, Southampton, Suffolk, Surry, Sussex, Virginia Beach, Western Chesterfield, Western Henrico (Including the City of Richmond) and York. * From Friday afternoon through Friday evening. * Additional heavy rainfall is possible Friday Afternoon into Friday evening as a frontal boundary becomes nearly stationary across the region. Up to 2 to 4 inches of rainfall may fall in a short period of time in the heavier thunderstorms, leading to the potential for flash flooding. * Low lying areas near creeks, streams, and rivers and locations with poor drainage could become inundated with floodwater and inaccessible. Flooding of roadways and road closures are also possible. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... You should monitor later forecasts and be prepared to take action should Flash Flood Warnings be issued. &&