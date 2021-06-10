A state autopsy report shows Andrew Brown Jr. died from a "penetrating gunshot wound of the head" and suffered one other gunshot to the arm.
The report, released by the Office of the Chief Medical Examiner on Thursday, also shows Brown was shot in the back of the head with a large-caliber weapon, and suffered lacerations and abrasions to his right arm, right thigh and his upper back.
The report supports District Attorney Andrew Womble's reporting of Brown's wounds at a press conference last month and differs from an independent autopsy performed by a pathologist hired by attorneys for Brown's family. While that pathologist also concluded Brown died from a gunshot to the back of the head, the specialist also found Brown suffered four gunshots to the arm.
The medical examiner's report, based on an autopsy performed at the East Carolina University's Brody School of Medicine on April 22, also lists homicide as the cause of Brown's death.
Brown was shot to death in his car by Pasquotank sheriff's deputies serving arrest and search warrants at his Perry Street residence on April 21. Only three of the seven deputies serving the warrants fired their weapons at Brown, Sheriff Tommy Wooten said.
The three deputies fired a total of 14 shots, only two of which struck Brown, Womble said at a May 18 press conference. Womble said it could not be determined which of the deputies fired the fatal shot.
Womble declined to press criminal charges against any of the deputies, saying Brown's shooting was justified because he had used his BMW as a weapon, driving toward deputies and putting their lives and others at risk.
Attorneys for Brown's family disagree with Womble's determination, claiming Brown was attempting to get away from the deputies. They've described Brown's shooting death as an "execution."