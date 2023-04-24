EDENTON — State and local investigators and the District Attorney's Office will decide "within the month" whether criminal charges will be filed following public release Monday of an autopsy report showing a 2-year-old Chowan County boy died last fall from drowning in a bucket of water.
The March 30 medical examiner's report of the autopsy performed on Dinari Don Keith Lindsey Jr. indicates the toddler died in October 2022 from "asphyxia via drowning."
The report also states the child was found by law enforcement officers "submerged in a 5-gallon bucket of water" after a caretaker at a community center "was unable to locate him."
Chowan Chief Deputy John McArthur confirmed Monday that the Lindsey child was found submerged in a bucket of water. Chowan sheriff's officials previously had declined to confirm that.
The autopsy report also indicates officials attempted emergency measures to revive the child.
Chowan sheriff's officials have said previously that the Lindsey child was in the care of guardians who live on Virginia Road, but have declined to discuss other details, citing an ongoing investigation by the Sheriff's Office and the N.C. State Bureau of Investigation.
The Chowan Herald previously reported that Cornyeah Lindsey, identified as the child’s mother, said she had left her son in the care of a couple who live on Virginia Road. Lindsey also told reporters from WAVY-TV that her son was found by deputies “upside-down in a bucket” that contained water and that his feet were hanging out of the bucket.
The 2-year-old also was autistic and wore glasses and hearing aids, neither of which were found near his body, Lindsey told reporters. The autopsy report doesn't indicate the presence of either glasses or hearing aids on the child's body. The report also doesn't indicate the child suffered any bone fractures.
Interviewed shortly after the child's death, Chowan Sheriff Edward Basnight said his office didn't know then how Dinari Lindsey Jr. came to be at the home on Virginia Road. He said it appears the child was there through some voluntary arrangement between his parent and the couple who live there.
Basnight indicated at the time that determining the exact relationship between the child’s mother and the couple who were keeping him had been difficult.
“The mother is grieving. These people (the guardians) are grieving. ... There’s her side, there’s their side, and we don’t know what the truth is yet,” he said. “Somebody’s not telling us the whole picture.”
Basnight said that’s one reason why he sought the SBI’s help — to find out why the child was at the home and to get to the bottom of what happened.
Basnight said Dinari Lindsey was not left alone in the home. There were two adults present at the time he disappeared, and it was one of them who flagged down a passing deputy for help when the couple discovered the child was missing, he said.
Asked if investigators know how the toddler managed to get out of the guardians' house, Basnight said that was still being investigated. But he suggested it’s not hard to imagine how it could have happened.
“It might have been a 2-year-old being a 2-year-old,” he said. “You blink and they’re out” the door.
McArthur said Monday that investigators were waiting for the autopsy report to make a determination on "whether criminal charges should be brought against any individual based on the investigation" of the child's death. Now that the report has been released, investigators expect to make that determination "within the month," he said. He declined to speculate how soon that might be.
McArthur didn't say who might be charged but said the decision will be made jointly by the SBI, Chowan Sheriff's Office and the District Attorney's Office.