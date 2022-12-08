The cause of death for an inmate who collapsed at Albemarle District Jail and later died at the hospital was "combined drug toxicity," an autopsy report shows.
William Adam Seagle, 24, had amounts of the drugs fentanyl and methadone in his body and their combined toxicity caused his death, the report states.
According to the report, Seagle, who died at Sentara Albemarle Medical Center on June 24, had 45 nanograms per milliliter of fentanyl and .9 milligrams per liter of methadone in his body when the autopsy was performed at the ECU Brody School of Medicine on July 2. According to the Centers for Disease Control, 2 milligrams of fentanyl can be lethal depending on a person's body size, tolerance and past use of the drug.
The autopsy report also states Seagle had a puncture wound on his left arm and that his medical history "include(d) substance abuse."
A Pasquotank Sheriff's Office official said Thursday he believed that release of the autopsy report would close the office's investigation into Seagle's death.
"I need to check with our investigators first ... but I believe that the autopsy report will close it (the investigation) out," Maj. Aaron Wallio said.
Pasquotank Sheriff Tommy Wooten previously had said his office was awaiting Seagle's autopsy report before concluding its investigation of the inmate's death.
According to the Sheriff's Office, Seagle was confined at ADJ on June 24 when jail officers saw him suddenly lying on the floor in the jail's B Block around 10:11 p.m.
About a minute later, officers and inmates moved Seagle, who was unconscious and not breathing, from the floor to a table in the B Block’s common area. Jail officers began providing Seagle with lifesaving care until emergency medical services personnel could arrive and take over.
EMS personnel transported Seagle to Sentara Albemarle Medical Center where he was pronounced dead around 11:20 p.m., the sheriff’s office said.
Assistant Jail Administrator Wayne Jones said a few days later that Seagle was with other inmates in the B Block when he suddenly “collapsed and fell.” He said three jail officers responded to Seagle after noticing him lying on the floor.
Seagle had just entered the jail the day before, and had had no known confrontations with either jail staff or other inmates, Jones said. An arrest report from the Perquimans Sheriff’s Office showed Seagle, of the 1400 block of Ocean Highway, Hertford, was arrested June 23 and charged with failure to appear in court on traffic-related charges. He was being held at the jail in lieu of a $4,000 secured bond.
A state inspection of the jail in the wake of Seagle's death found 47 instances over a two-day period where jail staff had failed to make state-required supervision rounds while Seagle was at the jail but revealed no other deficiencies or violations.
Asked for comment Thursday following release of Seagle's autopsy report, Jail Administrator Robert Jones said, "Our thoughts and prayers continue to be with Mr. Seagle's family."