Construction of the Kitty Hawk Offshore Wind project could begin as early as 2023.
Avangrid is planning to build the wind project on around 122,000 acres 27 miles off shore from Corolla. When fully operational, the facility is expected to produce enough clean energy to power around 700,000 homes.
Avangrid Engagement Director Ashely McLeod told the Elizabeth City Rotary Club Monday that the U.S. Bureau of Ocean Energy Management is currently conducting a final review of the project.
“If we receive the record of decision from BOEM, we will start construction in 2023 or 2024,” McLeod said.
Once construction begins, McLeod said the first power would be generated around 2026 with the wind project being fully operational around 2030. There will be up to 140 wind turbines and they won’t be visible from shore.
Undersea cables will run from Kitty Hawk wind project to Sandbridge in Virginia Beach, where the clean energy will be connected to the electric grid. The project is expected to have a $2 billion economic impact in Hampton Roads and northeastern North Carolina.
The Port of Virginia will be the main hub for the project, but McLeod said northeastern North Carolina could also see economic benefits from the project. Once it is operational it is expected the offshore wind project will create around 900 jobs annually. That number will be even higher during the construction phase.
Dominion Energy is also developing a separate wind project off the coast of Virginia and companies that will build and service the wind turbines for both projects could locate in northeastern North Carolina.
“There are all kinds of manufacturing opportunities,” McLeod said. “There is the whole part of the supply chain, the logistics and those types of things. There is operations and maintenance opportunities.’’
Avangrid, which operates the Amazon Wind Farm in Pasquotank, bought the lease for the offshore Kitty Hawk project in 2017 for $9 million. McLeod said the company has already invested around $65 million in the Kitty Hawk project.
Avangrid has conducted extensive survey work on the area and McLeod said that has presented some unique challenges. The depth of the offshore wind project is between 65 and 130 feet. A wider area of ocean was considered for the project before it was narrowed down to the current 122,000-acre site.
“It is amazing the number of ship wrecks out there,” McLeod said. “You have to avoid all of those. Then there are unexploded ordinances out there.”
Another key component for the project is collaborating with local universities and community colleges to train the workers needed to build and then operate the wind turbines.
“If we are going to start construction in 2023 or 2024, we have to start training them now so they are prepared when the work is actually there,” McLeod said.