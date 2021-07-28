A restaurant born in the late 1960s in a former Texaco gas station attracted people from all over for a taste of its oysters.
That tradition continued for years, until this summer when the owners of the C&H Oyster Bar & Seafood Restaurant, brothers Ronnie and Mike Winslow and their sister Judy Meads, announced they were closing and selling the family business.
The siblings, who took ownership of the Oyster Bar in 2016 after its original owner and their stepfather, Thomas B. Cox Jr., died, are now hoping to attract a buyer who will continue the business as a family seafood restaurant.
“This business has been some kinda good to us,” the siblings posted on the restaurant’s Facebook page on June 1. “Bittersweet decision for our family to make but can be a good opportunity for someone. Give us a call if you’re interested in a well-known established restaurant.”
To help attract a new owner who will continue running the business as it has for more than 50 years, the Winslow family is selling the Oyster Bar as a turnkey opportunity. That means a new seafood restaurant could open much sooner than one starting from scratch.
“A person could come in here and buy it and open tomorrow,” Ronnie Winslow said. “It’s turnkey ready to go.”
The family is asking $500,000 for the incorporated business, a price that is below its appraisal, Ronnie said.
“We are asking less than what we were appraised at,” he said.
There has been a considerable amount of interest from outside parties who “think it is a good opportunity,” but no promising or potential buyers have come forward, Ronnie said.
The family’s Facebook post received replies from people all over the region who expressed sadness to hear the news, but many also shared their memories of the Oyster Bar.
“Sad in South Carolina,” one woman commented. “We’ve been there and the shuckers were great to keep up with my hubby’s love of oysters. We got the T-shirt.”
“Myself, my late father and more recently my fishing buddy Kevin Laughlin always loved our trips from Chesapeake to the Oyster Bar,” one man posted. “Wish you the best and will absolutely miss y’all.”
To that post, Kevin Laughlin replied: “Best oyster bar ever! We had some great times there.”
Many of the comments reflected the Oyster Bar’s family atmosphere.
“Precious memories of eating steamed oysters with my family,” one man posted. “Many a night spent there.”
“Sad to see this,” one woman wrote. “So many wonderful memories growing up and going with my grandparents. So glad I was able to take my son in 2019 for his first oyster and frog leg experience.”
Another woman recalled a time when she worked at the Oyster Bar as a teenager.
“I grew up eating here and worked here when I was 18,” she wrote. “Mrs. Bert interviewed me, and Mr. Cox introduced me to everyone. My family loved me working there because of all the yummy leftovers I got to bring home. I hope the new owners can be just as good.”
Mrs. Bert was Bert Cox, mother to Ronnie, Mike and their sister Judy. Mr. Cox was Tom Cox, their stepfather.
When asked about the Facebook replies, Mike Winslow said he misses those customers as much as they miss him.
“I’m sorry it’s closed up,” he said. “I wish things were different.”
Throughout its life span, the Oyster Bar was a seasonal restaurant that was open according to oyster season: October to April. The remainder of the year the restaurant was closed. It was originally founded around 1967, when Tom Cox and a man named Miles Lee Harris opened in a former Texaco gas station off N. Hughes Boulevard, Ronnie Winslow said.
“That’s where they first started,” Winslow said.
The “C&H” in in the business’s name stands for Cox and Harris.
Around 1969, the two men relocated their business to the Oyster Bar’s current location at 1524 N. Road Street. Several years later, Harris sold his share of the business to Cox.
Ronnie returned to Elizabeth City in the mid-1990s after retiring from the U.S. Coast Guard with 27 years of service. Mike retired after 36 years as an electrical worker for the city of Elizabeth City. Both brothers went to work at the Oyster Bar following their retirement.
“I began working here in 1995,” Ronnie said. “I started out shucking oysters.”
Mike worked out on the floor among the customers bussing tables and eventually tending bar. During oyster season, the restaurant’s hours were 5 p.m. to 10 p.m. six days a week, or a total of 30 business hours. Most of the workers had other jobs, some even full-time jobs, while working at the Oyster Bar.
“This was really like a moonlighting operation,” Ronnie said, adding that his mother and Tom both had full-time jobs that they worked in the day.
“The business has served our family well,” Ronnie said. “It’s been good to us. We worked hard at it.”
Ronnie said when he turned 70 this year, he decided it was good time to retire.
“We knew this was coming some time,” he said, of the inevitable closing.
On Tuesday, the brothers sat at a table inside the Oyster Bar and recalled their memories of the business. The stools were stacked upside down on the oyster bar and the tables, despite being empty, were covered in red clothes.
To emphasize the Oyster Bar’s popularity among travelers from all over, Ronnie pulled an old photo album from a shelf in the office. He pulled back the cover and flipped through the pages before stopping at one of the photos.
In the photo, several people are seen seated at the bar with one dominant figure in the middle. It was former “CBS Evening News” anchor Walter Cronkite. Apparently, the well-known journalist liked to visit Elizabeth City during his sailing trips for a chance to eat at the Oyster Bar, Ronnie said.
The Oyster Bar was a favorite spot for locals and travelers because of its hospitality and friendliness, Ronnie said.
“People enjoyed it here,” said Mike. “They came out to have a good time. That’s what they had.”