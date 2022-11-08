CAMDEN — Tuesday’s one-stop vote results were kind to incumbents in Camden County.
Camden County’s one-stop results were available at approximately 8:40 p.m. Tuesday. The following numbers do not include election day results.
...GALE WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 AM EST WEDNESDAY... * WHAT...Northeast winds 25 to 35 kt with gusts up to 40 kt and very rough waters. * WHERE...Albemarle, Croatan, and Roanoke Sounds and the Alligator River. * WHEN...Until 7 AM EST Wednesday. * IMPACTS...Strong winds will cause hazardous seas which could capsize or damage vessels and reduce visibility. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Mariners should alter plans to avoid these hazardous conditions. Remain in port, seek safe harbor, alter course, and/or secure the vessel for severe conditions. &&
CAMDEN — Tuesday’s one-stop vote results were kind to incumbents in Camden County.
Camden County’s one-stop results were available at approximately 8:40 p.m. Tuesday. The following numbers do not include election day results.
Republican Sissy Aydlett, a sitting school board member, was leading her Libertarian opponent Jody Cox in the county’s lone contested county commissioner contest. The two are vying for the at-large seat on the five-member board of commissioners.
Aydlett received 1,635 votes, or 81.06% of the total early votes cast. Cox trailed with 382 votes, or 18.94%. The at-large seat is currently held by Commissioner Tom White, who is not seeking re-election.
Camden’s two incumbent school board members Chris Purcell and Jason Banks maintained leads for three seats on the nonpartisan school board. Banks led with the most votes at 1,560, or 32.57% of total early votes cast. Purcell followed with 1,305, or 27.25%.
First-time candidate Magen Brinson O’Neal followed with 1,117 total votes or 23.43%. Eleanor Doane-Butts, the fourth candidate in the race, had 758 votes or 15.83%. There were also 49 write-in votes for the board of education.
In the race for Camden Clerk of Superior Court, Republican Jennifer Gray was leading with 1,397 votes or 67.16% of all votes cast.
Gray was facing a challenge from write-in candidate Karla Evans Brooks. The total number of votes in favor of the write-in candidate was 683 or 32.84%.
Gray, a former assistant clerk of court in Camden County, defeated incumbent James Midgett in the May 17 Republican primary. Brooks, who is an assistant clerk in Camden with nearly 25 years experience, announced her candidacy as a write-in candidate in July. She garnered more than the mandatory amount of signatures — 100 — needed to be eligible for Tuesday’s election.
Troy Leary, who was running unopposed for Shiloh district commissioner, and Camden Sheriff Kevin Jones, who was also running unopposed, were elected and re-elected, respectively.
Camden voters also elected George Tarkington and Abner W. Staples to two seats as Soil and Water Conservation District supervisor. Both were running unopposed.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Sorry, an error occurred.
Sign up with
Thank you .
Your account has been registered, and you are now logged in.
Check your email for details.
Sign in with
Submitting this form below will send a message to your email with a link to change your password.
An email message containing instructions on how to reset your password has been sent to the e-mail address listed on your account.
Thank you.
Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.
|Rate:
|Begins:
|Ends:
|Transaction ID:
A receipt was sent to your email.