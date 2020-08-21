CAMDEN — Odell Aydlett hopped on Camden Schools Bus No. 81 for the last time Thursday morning.
However, Aydlett didn’t settle in behind the wheel as she had done for the last 12 years, preparing for her day transporting Camden’s handicapped students to and from school.
Instead, Aydlett wanted to get one last look at her “office” before stepping off and ending a 44-year career as a school bus driver for the Camden County Schools.
Aydlett decided Wednesday that it was time to retire. Aydlett had been contemplating retiring for some time, but she says the COVID-19 pandemic helped her reach the decision.
It wasn’t so much that Aydlett fears the virus but it was more that she now enjoys her new routine.
Aydlett’s bus route was shut down in March when schools statewide, including those in Camden, were shuttered as a way to prevent spread of the highly contagious virus.
When the current school began, Camden started with remote learning. As a result, bus drivers won’t be needed until the district goes back to in-person learning in the coming weeks.
So, Aydlett, 75, said this week was a good time to retire.
That means no more arriving at the district’s transportation department office at 5 a.m. to be ready to start her route at 5:50 a.m. The same goes for afternoon bus duty that saw Aydlett completing her duties around 5 p.m.
“I got used to being off,” Aydlett said of not driving since the pandemic began. “I have been getting up when I want to.”
Aydlett says she started driving a school bus in 1976 because it gave her “something to do.” For the last 30 years, Aydlett transported the district’s handicapped students, something she “really enjoyed” doing, she said.
So what kept Aydlett driving a school bus for more than four decades?
“God,” Aydlett said. “The grace of God kept me going.”
Aydlett had a familiar co-worker — husband Robert — with her on her routes the last five years. Retiring in 2015 after working at the Navy shipyard for 47 years, Robert became a bus monitor for his wife while also driving his own bus at times.
“Just like at home, I was her assistant,” Robert said with a laugh Thursday.
Robert Aydlett, however, is not ready to turn in his keys just yet.
“I’m going to be here for a while,” he said. “Helping the children is real special to me.’’
Camden County Schools Human Resource Officer Billie Berry was on hand Thursday to thank Aydlett for her service and dedication to the district’s students.
“She has been a vital part of what we do here,” Berry said. “She has been a rock for the Camden County school system. She loved what she did and she made a difference.’’
Berry, 43 and a Camden native, and Aydlett also talked about old times.
“(Aydlett) drove me for many years, beginning in kindergarten,” Berry said. “I was the youngest of four and I remember them getting on the bus every morning and they would tell me how they loved Miss Aydlett. I remember thinking, ‘I can’t wait until I can get on that bus.’”