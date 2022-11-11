CAMDEN — Sissy Aydlett will be moving from the Camden Board of Education to the county’s Board of Commissioners following Tuesday’s election.
According to unofficial results, the Republican school board member defeated South Mills resident and Libertarian Jody Cox by more than 2,400 votes to win an at-large seat on the five-member commission board.
In other unofficial results, Republican Clerk of Court Jennifer Gray won election to a four-year term. And incumbent school board members Jason Banks and Chris Purcell and first-time candidate Magen Brinson O’Neal won three seats on the school board.
In the at-large commissioner race, Aydlett garnered 3,210 votes, or 81.55% of the votes cast. Cox collected 726 votes, or 18.45%. The at-large seat is currently held by Commissioner Tom White, who did not seek re-election.
“I am very excited to begin my role as commissioner,” Aydlett said. “As a board of education member, there have been peaks and valleys in the relationship with the county commissioners. I feel working to understand both sides of the fence will build a partnership without animosity.
“I truly enjoyed the collaborative relationship with the wonderful members of the school board and look forward to building the same productive teamwork with our commissioners,” Aydlett said.
Aydlett said Cox ran an honorable campaign and she hopes he continues to be voice for residents of South Mills.
“Mr. Cox was a very dignified opponent,” she said. “We have gotten along well and I look forward to his opinion and input as situations arise within our county. I am hopeful that he will remain a voice for South Mills.”
Cox, who was running for public office for the first time, said he knew he was facing a more experienced candidate in Aydlett.
“It was most certainly a tough campaign,” he said. “Numerous times I was told she would be difficult to win against, and if I was to win it would have been monumental.”
He also said Aylett is a “wonderful person and will fill that seat to its fullest potential.”
Cox’s grandfather was the former mayor of his native town in Arkansas, he said.
”He was my inspiration to run,” Cox said. “When I originally brought it up, he was the one I spoke to for advice and how to conduct myself.”
Cox, who is a Navy veteran and a volunteer fireman, said he “most definitely will be running again” for public office.
In the school board race, Banks led the four-candidate race, garnering 2,921 votes, or 32.60%. Purcell finished next, collecting 2,421 votes, or 27.02%. O’Neal won the third seat, collecting 2,079, or 23.21%.
Eleanor Doane-Butts, the fourth candidate in the race, finished with 1,419 votes, or 15.84%. There were also 119 write-in votes for the board of education.
Purcell thanked residents for re-electing him to another term.
“I am humbled and thankful the citizens of Camden County allowed me to serve our students and our county for four more years,” he said.
Purcell said his re-election and Banks’ re-election will help the school board maintain momentum on current projects and goals, as well as those in the future.
“I do feel that having continuity on the board will be extremely beneficial over the next couple of years,” he said. “Having prior involvement with the new high school project will be key going forward to get that project moving.”
Banks said he is honored and humbled to have been re-elected to a third term to the Camden school board.
“We will certainly miss Sissy Aydlett as a fellow board member, but I am confident she will do a great job as a county commissioner,” Banks said. “I look forward to working with Magen O’Neal and continue serving with Chris Purcell. Chris and I have had the pleasure of working together with our other great members to be a productive school board. The continuity will hopefully be a major asset for our school system as we make strides continually improving all aspects of our system.”
O’Neal couldn’t be reached.
In the race for Camden Clerk of Superior Court, Gray faced a challenge from write-in candidate Karla Evans Brooks. Gray finished with 2,860 votes, or 72.57%. There were 1,081 write-in votes, or about 27.43% of the total. It was not clear Tuesday night how many of those write-in votes went to Brooks.
Gray, a former assistant clerk of court, defeated incumbent James Midgett in the May 17 Republican primary.
“I am relieved that the race is over,” Gray said. “It has been a long process having to go through two elections, but (it) was worth every minute. “I would like to thank the citizens of Camden County for allowing me to return to the clerks office.
“I would also like to thank my supporters, friends, and family for their encouraging words and help with the election,” Gray continued. “I could not have won this election without them.”
Gray will be sworn in to her new appointment in the first week of December.
Brooks is an assistant clerk in Camden with nearly 25 years experience, including several years working with Gray. Brooks announced her candidacy as a write-in candidate in July after garnering more than the mandatory amount of signatures — 100 — needed to be eligible for Tuesday’s election.
Brooks, who said she hopes to continue working in the clerk’s office, said she and Gray ran honorable campaigns and that she accepts the results.
“I ran a clean campaign and the citizens of Camden County have spoken and I can respect that,” Brooks said. “I look forward to working with Jennifer Gray. We worked well together and I have no problem working under her leadership. She ran a clean race and I have no future plans for running for any office. I look forward to supporting (Gray) and doing what is needed to make her transition easier.”
Brooks described the process of running as a write-in candidate as “extremely difficult,” but said she had many supporters along the way.
”I’m proud of the campaign we ran. I feel it was positive and strong,” she said. “We had so many supporters. My campaign was funded by donations from people that believed in me and I’m still blown away.”
Troy Leary, who was running unopposed for Shiloh district commissioner, and Camden Sheriff Kevin Jones, who was also running unopposed, were elected and re-elected, respectively.
Camden voters also elected George Tarkington and Abner W. Staples to two seats as Soil and Water Conservation District supervisor. Both were running unopposed.
Turnout in Camden on Tuesday was 53.29%.