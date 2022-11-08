...GALE WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 AM EST WEDNESDAY...
* WHAT...Northeast winds 25 to 35 kt with gusts up to 40 kt and
very rough waters.
* WHERE...Albemarle, Croatan, and Roanoke Sounds and the
Alligator River.
* WHEN...Until 7 AM EST Wednesday.
* IMPACTS...Strong winds will cause hazardous seas which could
capsize or damage vessels and reduce visibility.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Mariners should alter plans to avoid these hazardous conditions.
Remain in port, seek safe harbor, alter course, and/or secure the
vessel for severe conditions.
&&
CAMDEN — Sissy Aydlett will be moving from the Camden Board of Education to the county's Board of Commissioners following Tuesday's election.
According to unofficial results, the Republican school board member defeated Libertarian Jody Cox by more than 2,400 votes to win an at-large seat on the five-member commission board.
In other unofficial results, Republican Clerk of Court Jennifer Gray won election to a four-year term. And incumbent school board members Jason Banks and Chris Purcell and first-time candidate Magen Brinson O’Neal won three seats on the school board.
In the at-large commissioner race, Aydlett garnered 3,210 votes, or 81.55% of the votes cast. Cox collected 726 votes, or 18.45%. The at-large seat is currently held by Commissioner Tom White, who did not seek re-election.
In the school board race, Banks led the four-candidate race, garnering 2,921 votes, or 32.60%. Purcell finished next, collecting 2,421 votes, or 27.02%. O'Neal won the third seat, collecting 2,079, or 23.21%.
Eleanor Doane-Butts, the fourth candidate in the race, finished with 1,419 votes, or 15.84%. There were also 119 write-in votes for the board of education.
In the race for Camden Clerk of Superior Court, Gray faced a challenge from write-in candidate Karla Evans Brooks. Gray finished with 2,860 votes, or 72.57%. There were 1,081 write-in votes, or about 27.43% of the total. It was not clear Tuesday night how many of those write-in votes went to Brooks.
Gray, a former assistant clerk of court in Camden County, defeated incumbent James Midgett in the May 17 Republican primary. Brooks, who is an assistant clerk in Camden with nearly 25 years experience, announced her candidacy as a write-in candidate in July. She garnered more than the mandatory amount of signatures — 100 — needed to be eligible for Tuesday’s election.
Troy Leary, who was running unopposed for Shiloh district commissioner, and Camden Sheriff Kevin Jones, who was also running unopposed, were elected and re-elected, respectively.
Camden voters also elected George Tarkington and Abner W. Staples to two seats as Soil and Water Conservation District supervisor. Both were running unopposed.