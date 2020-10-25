Nearly seven months after being forced to shutter most of its operations because of the COVID pandemic, Arts of the Albemarle is “back in business,” its executive director says.
Laurie Edwards said the community arts organization is in the second week of hosting the Manhattan Short Film Festival, the global showcase of independently made short films now in its 23rd year.
AoA’s The Center screened the nine films in this year’s festival in its Maguire Theater last Sunday and again on Friday night. Two other showings are scheduled for this Friday and Saturday, Oct 31, both at 7 p.m.
Tickets are $15 and, because of COVID capacity restrictions, each showing is limited to an audience of 30. The theater is also cleaned by AoA staff after each showing.
Making sure AoA patrons and program participants stay safe during the pandemic is one of the arts group’s primary challenges right now.
AoA reopened its art gallery in June and hosted a socially distanced reception for artists Richard Wilson and Margie Sawyer during the First Friday ArtWalk earlier this month.
However, AoA wasn’t able to reopen its Maguire Theater until just recently. That happened after Gov. Roy Cooper eased COVID restrictions last month to allow theaters, gyms and entertainment venues to reopen at limited capacity. Edwards said the Maguire Theater’s capacity under current state restrictions is 60 people.
Because the Maguire is back open, AoA recently was able to restart its violin instruction program for area youngsters. Taught by Jennifer Canales and Danny Tate, the River City Strings program is now held in the Maguire Theatre Thursday afternoons.
According to Edwards, restarting River City Strings during the pandemic offered unique challenges. Last fall, before COVID, the program that teaches both basic and advanced violin to kids ages 8-17 had as many as 40 children seated across the Maguire’s stage.
That’s not possible now of course, so AoA had to come up with some other solution.
“The challenge we had was, how can we safely present the program again?” Edwards said.
Then one of the program’s instructors hit on the idea of limiting the program to 15 students and placing each at a table spaced out across the theater floor. Each student would be seated at their own table taught by an instructor who was safely distanced from them on the theater’s stage.
“We felt we could safely distance each child this way,” Edwards said.
On a recent Thursday, the 15 students in the River City Strings program, each wearing a facemask, were seated at individual tables practicing “Silent Night,” and other Christmas carols.
According to Edwards, AoA hopes to feature the students in a small Christmas concert. One way to safely do that — for both AoA patrons and students — is to seat the students around the perimeter of the theater’s upstairs balcony and place the audience on the floor beneath them.
“It would be a fun way of presenting a concert,” Edwards said.
AoA hasn’t set a date for the performance yet. Edwards noted that any performance would have to be in compliance with whatever COVID restrictions were in place at the time.
AoA is also hoping to stage a separate holiday show featuring its Center Players. The group, which features about 30 youngsters, had just started auditions for May performances of the musical “Little Mermaid Jr.” when the pandemic hit in March.
AoA originally hoped COVID would have been in retreat enough to allow the Center Players to perform “Little Mermaid Jr.” this fall. That didn’t happen, however.
Edwards said AoA is now looking at the possibility of staging the musical in the spring. Whether that happens depends of course on the virus.
In the meantime, AoA has been working with Center Players performers on staging a Christmas show. But that, too, is tricky because rehearsals usually involve performers singing and dancing in close proximity. Edwards said AoA has tried to keep performers safe by rehearsing in small groups and even one-on-one.
No date has been set for the show but she envisions it as a separate event from the River City Strings show.
“If we do separate events, we can execute this very safely,” Edwards said.
In addition to the Christmas shows, AoA is currently wrapping up its second virtual arts contest, “Summer at the Coast.” Twenty-one artists submitted a total of 25 pieces for the contest, a follow-up to the virtual “Arts in Bloom” contest AoA conducted in the spring.
For “Summer at the Coast,” artists were asked to create an artwork of a beach scene in the medium of their choice, take a photo of it and then email it to AoA. According to Edwards, pieces submitted for the show include a fiber 3-D piece, jewelry and sculpture, in addition to paintings.
Like “Arts in Bloom” the winners of “Summer at the Coast” will be decided through an online vote. AoA is inviting the public to visit its website, www.artsaoa.org, and cast one vote for their favorite piece before the voting deadline on Friday. As of last week, 1,000 people had already voted in the contest.
The contest’s two winners will be announced at First Friday ArtWalk on Nov. 6 and each get $250 in prize money.
Friday is also the deadline for local artists to apply for a grant from the $5,000 pool of money AoA is administering on behalf of the N.C. Arts Council.
According to Edwards, the state arts organization selected AoA to administer the fund to help artists who may be struggling during the COVID pandemic. She said the grants are for painters, musicians, choreographers, visual artists — anyone engaged in making art — and can be used for anything from marketing help to assistance finishing an arts project.
Edwards said AoA is reaching out to other arts groups in Perquimans, Chowan and Currituck to help select the artists who will be awarded a grant. She anticipates each grant being worth between $250 and $1,000.
As of last week, AoA had received a couple of grant applications and a number of requests for more information.
“We expect to have a good amount (of applications) by the deadline,” Edwards said, adding AoA is also available to provide help to artists who want to apply for the funds.
“That’s our job: to help artists in the community,” she said.
Information about the N.C. Arts Council grants is available on AoA’s website.
AoA also will be hosting a group of “dancing witches” on Halloween, Oct. 31. The “witches” are actually community volunteers who will be dancing and passing out candy in front of The Center on the hour every hour from noon to 7 p.m.
“It’s going to be quite a spectacle,” Edwards said. “We may even have some dry ice fog to accompany them.”