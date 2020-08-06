One day later than originally planned, freshmen moved into campus housing at Mid-Atlantic Christian University Wednesday.
MACU is welcoming 50 freshmen this year, a number that includes both students who live in campus housing and those who commute to the campus. Students in campus housing were originally scheduled to move in Tuesday. That plan had to be rescheduled, however, because of Tropical Storm Isaias’ arrival early Tuesday morning.
Quishawn Wilson, who was moving into campus housing Wednesday morning, said he has been planning to attend MACU since middle school.
The youth minister where Wilson attends church, Towne South Church of Christ, was influential in his decision to attend MACU, he said. Others at the church also played a role, he said, in setting him on the path that led him to MACU.
Wilson is majoring in youth and family ministries and plans to work as a youth minister after graduation.
“’I’m mostly ready to get my experience, to learn and grow,” he said.
Wilson said he is especially looking forward to opportunities for spiritual growth.
“I’m looking forward to chapel and I’m looking forward to growing in my spirit here at Mid-Atlantic Christian University,” he said.
Wilson graduated from Pasquotank County High School, and like other high school students in the state he spent most of the spring semester in virtual classes because of the COVID-19 pandemic. He said he’s looking forward to getting back into in-person classes this semester at MACU.
Seth Ambrose, a junior majoring in youth and family ministries, is serving as a cohort leader in the college success course for new students.
The role of the cohort leader is mainly to lead by example, Ambrose said. He explained the course is designed to make sure new students know what to expect as they begin college.
As a cohort leader Ambrose will check in with students throughout the semester and make sure they feel welcome at MACU.
“This is the first year that we’re doing it,” Ambrose said of the college success course. “I’m super excited for it. I think it’s a great opportunity for MACU.”
According to the restart plan MACU officials have put in place, the fall semester has been divided into two eight-week sessions. Students will take 2-3 courses per session.
With students taking fewer courses each session, MACU officials are hopeful the transition to remote learning will go smoother should the campus suddenly have to shift from in-person classes because of the pandemic.
The new schedule also means MACU will start and end the semester earlier than in the past, and students will not receive the semester breaks they’ve had in the past.
MACU said it’s reduced seating in classrooms to maintain 6 feet of space between students. While students will be required to wear face coverings in MACU’s hallways, they will not have to in classrooms unless their instructor wants them to.
Christian Pollard of Benson said that after his high school, South Johnston, discontinued classes in the spring semester because of COVID-19 concerns, he is looking forward to getting back to in-person classes.
“I’m definitely looking forward to that,” Pollard said. “I prefer that to the virtual (classes) for sure.”
Pollard, who is majoring in business, said he decided to enroll at MACU mainly because he got an offer to play baseball at the private Christian university. A center fielder on the baseball diamond, Pollard plans to become either a sports manager or athletic director at a university after graduation.
With all sports currently limiting crowd size because of COVID, Pollard said he’s looking forward to having fans in the seats come springtime.
“You’ve got to have fans,” he said.
As a college freshman, Pollard said he’s looking forward to his first real experience of being away from home.
“I get to be on my own, finally,” he said.
Pollard said he’s looking forward to attending chapel and enjoying the Christian environment on the MACU campus.
“I’m all about that,” he said.