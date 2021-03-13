CAMDEN — All Camden County students, including those in grades 6-12, will be returning to school campuses later this month for in-person classes four days a week, the Camden Board of Education agreed Thursday.
Camden Superintendent Joe Ferrell recommended to the school board Thursday that all schools return for in-person classes under “Plan A” of the state’s reopening plan for schools starting March 29. Under Plan A, students are on campus for in-person classes with minimal social distancing.
The Camden board’s decision follows in the wake of Gov. Roy Cooper’s signing of Senate Bill 220 this week, legislation mandating all school districts in the state return to in-person classes for all students in grades K-5 for five days a week. The law, which ended an impasse between Cooper and state Republicans in the Legislature over the reopening of schools, also gives school districts the choice of adopting Plan A or Plan B for students in grades 6-12. Plan B doesn’t require in-person classes five days a week.
Ferrell told the school board he recommended the Camden district continue its “remote Wednesdays” instruction so that teachers will have the opportunity to work with students who’ve chosen to continue learning remotely. One of SB 220’s provisions requires school districts to continue allowing students the option of remote learning.
Camden and other area school districts have had middle and high school students on campus under Plan B since mid-semester of fall 2020.
Ferrell said he spoke this week with transportation, child nutrition and operations staff to discuss the feasibility of returning under Plan A for grades 6-12. Ferrell said he asked staff two questions: When is the earliest they could bring students back to school under Plan A, and should “remote Wednesdays” be continued through the remainder of the school year.
Ferrell said Britton Overton, the district’s transportation director, suggested March 29 as the date for bringing all students back to campuses. Principals mentioned March 29 or in some cases as early as March 22, Ferrell said. Child nutrition staff said they could pivot to Plan A fairly quickly, he added.
A motion by board member Chris Purcell to accept the superintendent’s recommendation passed unanimously.
Ferrell said Friday he made his recommendation that students return for in-person classes for four days instead of five after consultation with N.C. Superintendent of Public Instruction Catherine Truitt.
“The legislation does not currently specify the number of days,” Ferrell said in a text Friday. “Superintendents received a message yesterday from the state superintendent asking if we preferred it be clarified as four days or five. I voted for four. The State Board of Education will decide, but for now ... we are going with four (days).”
Other school districts in the area will be considering reopening plans in the days ahead. The Elizabeth City-Pasquotank Board of Education is slated to meet in committee Monday evening and the Currituck County Board of Education will meet Tuesday.
A spokeswoman for Albemarle Regional Health Services said the agency is available to advise school districts on health guidelines for students returning to campus but is not making any specific recommendations.
“ARHS continues to be a consultant to our local schools. We provide guidance and field questions as necessary related to the pandemic,” said ARHS spokeswoman Amy Underhill. “In relation to specific school plans, I will defer to each of the school systems to share their plans for implementation.”