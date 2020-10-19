Students returning to J.C. Sawyer Elementary School Monday morning for the first time since March seemed excited about finally being back in the classroom.
There didn’t appear to be any of the usual signs of wistfulness about the end of summer break.
That’s probably because students have already been in school for nearly two months — they just haven’t been in the classroom. Instead, their classes have been online, as Elizabeth City-Pasquotank Public Schools officials chose to start the year in August with all remote learning as a way to keep both students and staff safe from COVID-19.
Monday’s return to the classroom only affected elementary-grade students. Students in middle and high school have not resumed in-person classes in ECPPS yet.
Precautions related to the pandemic abounded at J.C. Sawyer on Monday: students submitted to temperature screenings and wore masks, and there were large containers of hand sanitizer on site.
Both students and their parents seemed glad for them to be back on campus as ECPPS’ elementary schools became the latest in the region to return for in-person classes under the state’s Plan A.
Gov. Roy Cooper announced last month that starting Oct. 5, school districts in North Carolina could resume full in-person classes for students in the elementary grades. The Camden County Schools began in-person classes for students in grades K-6 last week; the Currituck County Schools plan to start in-person classes for those students starting Thursday of this week.
Rachael Winterburn, who was waiting in a line of cars to drop her son off for the first day of in-person classes at J.C. Sawyer on Monday, said she appreciates the work teachers have done to make remote learning the best it can be. However, it’s simply not a substitute for children being in the classroom, she said.
“They have done a great job with the remote learning but I don’t feel like the kids are benefiting from it at all,” Winterburn said. “I think they’ve done what they need to but these kids need to get back to a structured environment so they can start learning again.”
Winterburn’s son, Carter, a second-grader, said he was excited about being back in the classroom.
“I’m not nervous at all,” Carter said.
Although Monday didn’t include all the fanfare it usually does to mark the first day of school, there were still elements of on display at J.C. Sawyer as teachers welcomed students back to the school.
Elizabeth City State University and other community partners had volunteers on hand to encourage J.C. Sawyer students as they returned for in-person learning.
In front of the school, a banner reading “6 ft. apart from my heart to yours ... welcome back” was held aloft by ECSU Student Government Association President Jimmy Chambers and Jaylen Webb, the SGA’s corresponding secretary.
“This is my first year being here at this elementary school,” said Webb, who added she enjoyed the experience.
Chambers said ECSU’s SGA has developed a close working relationship with J.C. Sawyer Elementary in recent years.
ECPPS Superintendent Catherine Edmonds and Board of Education Chairman Denauvo Robinson were among those greeting students as they returned to J.C. Sawyer.
Edmonds said all elementary schools in the district were given a basic template to work out the logistics for the return of in-person classes, and then each school was able to tailor the plan to its specific needs.
The template covered basic health guidelines such as temperature checks and “attestation forms” that parents sign to confirm that their child has not exhibited COVID symptoms or been exposed to someone known to be COVID positive.
Robinson said central office staff and principals did a great job planning for students’ return to campus.
“This is just an example of teamwork,” he said.
J.C. Sawyer Principal Dena’ Banks said the morning drop-off routine will become smoother and more streamlined with each day as staff learn from the previous day’s experiences.
The only hold-up at J.C. Sawyer Monday morning was that the back gate was locked when some parents began to arrive. The lock had been changed over the summer and the school staff did not have a key to the new one, Banks explained.
Someone from the district maintenance staff quickly brought over a key, allowing the school to let parents start lining up inside the school property. Once that was taken care the line moved well, she said.
“It went very well — smoother really than I expected,” Banks said. “Each day will go smoother and smoother.”
Edmonds said central office staff planned to meet Monday afternoon and then check in with principals Tuesday morning. Officials plan to discuss what worked well, what didn’t go as expected, and what can be done to improve the process.
She was pleased with the first day back on campus, she said.
“It went very well,” Edmonds said. “The principals and staff have worked well together to make sure this is a great day for students.”
Dazari Whidbee, a fourth-grader at J.C. Sawyer, said she was glad to be back in the classroom with her teacher and friends. She said she has especially missed art during the time she had been attending school from home.
Dazari said she didn’t do art at home because “I had to do my school work.”
It wasn’t just that remote classes cut into her art time. The remote learning process didn’t appeal to her at all.
“I don’t like it,” Dazari said.
It’s nice having the teacher right there where you are to answer questions and help you with your work, according to Dazari.
Besides art, she also likes math, she said.
Although Dazari said she doesn’t like wearing a mask, she thinks she’ll get used to it.
Zamari Person, a fifth-grader, said he’s glad to be back at school and looks forward to learning a lot. He said remote learning was difficult at times, but he worked hard to bring his grades up after the school sent some additional work home to help him get back on track.
“Every day I had to work on my math book,” Zamari said.
The fifth-grader said he’s taking mask-wearing in stride.
Third-grader Cleve Jones said the best thing about being back was “just being able to see people — not on the screen.”
Other students he has talked to also are excited about being back in the classroom, he said.
Cleve said he, too, will get used to wearing a mask at school.
The one thing that may take a while to get used to, he said, is keeping school supplies in a separate basket rather than in his desk.