Jeremiah Mack-Herring, 8, a second-grader at Pasquotank Elementary School, poses with the new Hewlett Packard 15-inch laptop he won in a raffle at the 16th annual School Bash/Fun Day at Waterfront Park in Elizabeth City on Saturday. With Jeremiah are his mother, Robbie Mack, and his 10-month-old sister Amora Mack-Barcliff. The annual school bash is organized by Eleanora Butts and volunteers to raise school supplies for students ahead of the start of the new school year. This year's event raised about 350 backpacks for children, plus raffled off three HP laptops and other school supplies. The other two students who each won a laptop were Karonte Hughes, a senior at Pasquotank County High School, and Stanley Skinner III, a sophomore at Northeastern High School.
Jaiden Felton, 6, a first-grader at Central Elementary School in Elizabeth City, poses for a photo with Optimus Prime of The Transformers (left) while getting a free back-to-school haircut by barber Tracy Ferebee (right), of Tracy's Barbershop, during the annual Back to School Bash in the R.L. Vaughan Center at Elizabeth City State University, Sunday.
Jeremiah Mack-Herring, 8, a second-grader at Pasquotank Elementary School, poses with the new Hewlett Packard 15-inch laptop he won in a raffle at the 16th annual School Bash/Fun Day at Waterfront Park in Elizabeth City on Saturday. With Jeremiah are his mother, Robbie Mack, and his 10-month-old sister Amora Mack-Barcliff. The annual school bash is organized by Eleanora Butts and volunteers to raise school supplies for students ahead of the start of the new school year. This year's event raised about 350 backpacks for children, plus raffled off three HP laptops and other school supplies. The other two students who each won a laptop were Karonte Hughes, a senior at Pasquotank County High School, and Stanley Skinner III, a sophomore at Northeastern High School.
Jaiden Felton, 6, a first-grader at Central Elementary School in Elizabeth City, poses for a photo with Optimus Prime of The Transformers (left) while getting a free back-to-school haircut by barber Tracy Ferebee (right), of Tracy's Barbershop, during the annual Back to School Bash in the R.L. Vaughan Center at Elizabeth City State University, Sunday.