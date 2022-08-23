Two longtime back-to-school events for local kids in Elizabeth City are on tap this weekend.
The 15th annual Back to School Bash/Fun Day hosted by Eleanora Butts will be held at Waterfront Park Saturday from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.
That will be followed on Sunday from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. by the 11th annual Back 2 School Bash and Food Drive hosted by Elizabeth City State University's radio station WRVS 89.9 and its partners, W18BB-TV, the Elizabeth City Police Department, and the Elizabeth City-Pasquotank Parks and Recreation Department.
Registration is already underway for Butts' event, which features free school supplies, food and games. Butts is asking parents to register their kids for the event by emailing their name, the first name of their child or children that will be attending, the sex of the child and their grade in school. For children to receive free school supplies, the information must be sent to familyfunday18@gmail.com by Friday at 6 p.m.
Dr. Lionel Cartwright of Fayetteville will be the guest speaker for the School Bash/Fun Day. Masks must be worn at the event. For more information, contact Butts at 757-572-1236.
Sunday's Back 2 School Bash at the R.L. Vaughan Center at ECSU will be for students in grades K-12 and will feature free haircuts, school supplies, bookbags and food. Students must attend to get a free bookbag or school supplies.
There also will be a full lineup of games, raffles and activities as well as face painting.
The ECSU D’Lytes cheering team, the ECSU Sound of Class marching band, and Ty of WRVS 89.9 will also make appearances at Sunday's event.
For the first time in the event's history, Colgate Bright Smiles' Bright Futures mobile “dental office on wheels” will also be on hand. The mobile dental clinic will provide free dental screenings as well as education and treatment referral.
Attendees can also get free COVID testing and vaccinations at Sunday's event.
Attendees to Sunday's event are encouraged to bring a non-perishable food donation to support Food Bank of the Albemarle. Attendees can choose instead to make a monetary donation to the food bank online.
“The Back 2 School Bash supports K-12 students and their families in our community with the services and supplies they need for a positive, productive and healthy school year,” Melba Smith, director of radio and television services at ECSU, said in a press release.
